IRELAND INTERNATIONALS FINN Azaz and John Egan both found the net in tonight’s action in the Championship.
Egan struck a vital goal to put Hull City ahead 3-2 against Derby County in the 75th minute and they ran out 4-2 winners to go fourth in the table. Sammie Szmodics had netted in the 42nd minute for Derby to leave it 2-2.
Finn Azaz opened the scoring as Southampton ran out comfortable 5-0 winners over QPR. Ireland team-mate Ryan Manning set up Azaz for the opener after nine minutes, with Southampton now seventh in the table as they mount a bid to make the play-offs.
Hull City's John Egan (right) celebrates scoring his sides third goal with team mates. Bruce Rollinson / PA Images
Bruce Rollinson / PA Images / PA Images
Southampton's Finn Azaz celebrates with his team mates after he scores their side's first goal of the game. Andrew Matthews / PA Images
Andrew Matthews / PA Images / PA Images
Finn Azaz hits opener for Southampton and John Egan bags crucial goal for Hull
Results – Championship
