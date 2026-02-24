Finn Azaz hits opener for Southampton and John Egan bags crucial goal for Hull

Results – Championship

Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Bristol City

Hull City 4-2 Derby County

Middlesbrough 1-1 Leicester City

Swansea City 1-1 Preston North End

Watford 0-2 Ipswich Town

West Brom 1-1 Charlton Athletic

Wrexham 2-1 Portsmouth

Southampton 5-0 QPR

IRELAND INTERNATIONALS FINN Azaz and John Egan both found the net in tonight’s action in the Championship.

Egan struck a vital goal to put Hull City ahead 3-2 against Derby County in the 75th minute and they ran out 4-2 winners to go fourth in the table. Sammie Szmodics had netted in the 42nd minute for Derby to leave it 2-2.

Finn Azaz opened the scoring as Southampton ran out comfortable 5-0 winners over QPR. Ireland team-mate Ryan Manning set up Azaz for the opener after nine minutes, with Southampton now seventh in the table as they mount a bid to make the play-offs.

Hull City's John Egan (right) celebrates scoring his sides third goal with team mates. Bruce Rollinson / PA Images Bruce Rollinson / PA Images / PA Images

Southampton's Finn Azaz celebrates with his team mates after he scores their side's first goal of the game. Andrew Matthews / PA Images Andrew Matthews / PA Images / PA Images

More to follow…