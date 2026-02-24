More Stories
Finn Azaz fires home Southampton's first goal. Andrew Matthews/PA Images
Finn Azaz hits opener for Southampton and John Egan bags crucial goal for Hull

The Ireland pair hit the target in victories for their respective Championship clubs.
10.12pm, 24 Feb 2026

Results – Championship 

  • Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Bristol City
  • Hull City 4-2 Derby County 
  • Middlesbrough 1-1 Leicester City
  • Swansea City 1-1 Preston North End
  • Watford 0-2 Ipswich Town
  • West Brom 1-1 Charlton Athletic 
  • Wrexham 2-1 Portsmouth
  • Southampton 5-0 QPR

*****

IRELAND INTERNATIONALS FINN Azaz and John Egan both found the net in tonight’s action in the Championship.

Egan struck a vital goal to put Hull City ahead 3-2 against Derby County in the 75th minute and they ran out 4-2 winners to go fourth in the table. Sammie Szmodics had netted in the 42nd minute for Derby to leave it 2-2.

Finn Azaz opened the scoring as Southampton ran out comfortable 5-0 winners over QPR. Ireland team-mate Ryan Manning set up Azaz for the opener after nine minutes, with Southampton now seventh in the table as they mount a bid to make the play-offs.

hull-citys-john-egan-right-celebrates-scoring-his-sides-third-goal-with-team-mates-during-the-sky-bet-championship-match-at-mkm-stadium-kingston-upon-hull-picture-date-tuesday-february-24-2026 Hull City's John Egan (right) celebrates scoring his sides third goal with team mates. Bruce Rollinson / PA Images Bruce Rollinson / PA Images / PA Images

southamptons-finn-azaz-celebrates-with-his-team-mates-after-he-scores-their-sides-first-goal-of-the-game-during-the-sky-bet-championship-match-at-st-marys-stadium-southampton-picture-date-tuesd Southampton's Finn Azaz celebrates with his team mates after he scores their side's first goal of the game. Andrew Matthews / PA Images Andrew Matthews / PA Images / PA Images

More to follow…

