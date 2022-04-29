McNamee's late winner sees Finn Harps take spoils against Shelbourne

Finn Harps 1

Shelbourne 0

Alan Foley reports from Ballybofey

BARRY McNAMEE TOOK over the captaincy of Finn Harps in some style to smash an 89th minute winner against Shelbourne in Ballybofey.

With skipper Dave Webster ruled out for the season with a knee ligament injury, McNamee wore the armband for a contest that looked to be headed for a stalemate, with neither goalkeeper tested all night.

However, Regan Donelon’s corner was headed clear by Dan Carr and with Luke Rudden letting his skipper come onto the ball, McNamee blasted home the only goal of the game.

A disallowed Yoyo Mahdy goal was the only real talking point beforehand.

As defences dominated, the former Shelbourne frontman tucked home from close range after a Donelon free was headed goalwards by Rob Slevin. However, with Luke Byrne grounded in the lead-up to the goal, Derek Tomney, the match referee, called foul.

Neither goalkeeper was tested in a first half that was full of endeavour yet scant on chances.

The best opportunity that both created was pretty similar, with Aodh Dervin for the visitors and then Harps’ Jesse Devers failing to control half-volleys that flew over either crossbars.

FINN HARPS: Mark Anthony McGinley; Ryan Rainey, Jose Carrillo (Conor Tourish, half-time), Rob Slevin, Regan Donelon; Elie Nzeyi (Erol Alkan 82), Barry McNamee, Jesse Devers, Filip Mihaljevic, Mark Timlin (Luke Rudden 72); Yoyo Mahdy.

SHELBOURNE: Brendan Clarke; Adam Thomas, Luke Byrne, Kameron Ledwidge (JJ Lunney 90+2), Conor Kane; John Ross Wilson, Aodh Dervin, Jad Hakiki (Jordan McEneff 75), Mark Coyle (Stanley Anaebonam 90+2); Jack Moylan (Dan Carr 87), Shane Farrell.

Referee: Derek Tomney

