Bohs end Finn Harps' unbeaten run to close the gap in European race

Finn Harps 1-2 Bohemians

A CONTROVERSIAL PROMISE OMOCHERE goal set Bohemians on their way to victory in Ballybofey to end Finn Harps’ seven-match unbeaten run.

Omochere glanced home from a couple of yards out on 32 minutes after Ross Tierney put the ball back into the crowded penalty area after Shane McEleney had cleared off the line from Ali Coote.

However, Will Seymore, the Harps midfielder, was grounded throughout having been clipped as he cleared the corner initially, only for referee Paul McLaughlin to wave play on.

Seymour, who was unable to continue, played Bohemians onside but when Omochere headed home he looked suspiciously offside. Harps, understandably, went irate.

Then four minutes before the break, one of Donegal’s own, Kelly, stepped up to score his 14th league goal of the season when he planted a penalty past Doherty to make it 2-0 after Kosovar Sadiki clipped Tierney.

Ryan Rainey would pull one back for the hosts some 10 minutes from time when he stooped to head home a Dave Webster cross down low at the near post and set up a grandstand finale.

Harps gave Bohemians plenty of awkward moments late on, including Sadiki’s header that was cleared off the line in injury time with Doherty up in the opposing box.

At 0-0, Karl O’Sullivan, from a Rainey cross, was only a matter of yards out only to see Anto Flood block his first attempt and Bohs keeper James Talbot saved the second 26 minutes in.

Bohemians missed a similarly promising opportunity four minutes later when right-back Andy Lyons’ crisply-struck shot flew back off the base of the post and Doherty stopped the rebounded effort from Omochere.

Finn Harps: Gerard Doherty; Dave Webster, Shane McEleney, Kosovar Sadiki, Ethan Boyle; Johnny Dunleavy (Tunde Owolabi, half-time), Will Seymore (Mark Coyle 35); Karl O’Sullivan, Barry McNamee, Ryan Rainey; Sean Boyd (Adam Foley 69).

Bohemians: James Talbot; Andy Lyons, Rob Cornwall, Jamie Finnerty, Anto Breslin; Keith Buckley, Dawson Devoy; Ali Coote (Promise Omochere 20), Ross Tierney (Rory Feely 87), Liam Burt; Georgie Kelly.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin

