Cork City beat Finn Harps, Kerry come back from 3-0 down

Updated at 22.50

Finn Harps 0

Cork City 3

Jack McKay reports from Finn Park

NEVER COMPLETELY comfortable, but never in too much trouble either for Cork City.

The parallels between City’s dreadful 2023 season are all too obvious, and maybe frustrating at times. But just one of those parallels is a welcome one for the Rebel Army.

Just like they did two seasons ago, City earned a spot in the FAI Cup semi-final, and that progression was secured at the expense of a First Division side, Finn Harps, the team to suffer that fate in Ballybofey on Friday evening, falling to a first defeat at Finn Park since May.

The tone was set immediately from the off by Ger Nash’s side. A goal inside 75 seconds, a second after 10 minutes, and an eerie hush in Finn Park — the cold realisation that Harps were being dismantled before their supporters had settled in their seats.

From there, momentum shifted. Nash’s side had to defend against the blistering pace of Gradi Lomboto and Hans Kamta Mpongo, who had Darragh Crowley and Mathew Kiernan under relentless pressure for the night, right up until McLaughlin’s second goal in the 73rd minute that stamped City’s semi-final ticket.

But City’s first goal, netted almost immediately, owed little to their invention and everything to Harps’ ineptitude.

Conor Brann’s kick-out was nodded on by a Harps defender, straight into the path of McLaughlin, who had the simple task of strolling clear and rolling the ball home.

And he nearly doubled his tally with a dipping effort moments later.

But then came one of the night’s few flashes of class. After a clever one-two between McLaughlin and Seani Maguire in the eighth minute ended with the latter striking the post, the former Preston striker then broke clear again two minutes later, for a finish of subtle genius.

He produced a curling toe-poke finish on the half-volley to make it 2-0.

And then, mercifully for the hosts, the bleeding stopped. Harps at last found the ball and began to stitch together some rhythm.

City’s early dominance faded, though the scoreboard remained untouched.

Harps were without the suspended Conor Tourish and Max Hutchinson.

Their best chance came in the 26th minute, Mpongo galloping clear with Lomboto square.

The pass was timed correctly, but Lomboto’s heavy touch invited Brann to charge from his goal and smother the danger.

Lomboto, moments later, scorched past Kiernan and Kitt Nelson with incredible pace, only for another poor touch to undo him as he got within shooting range.

City’s threat never vanished entirely. McLaughlin forced Barbosa into a stop on the half hour, while Harps conjured one more promising opening before the break.

Mpongo nutmegged Darragh Crowley and tore down the flank before picking out Gavin McAteer. His cross was half-cleared into the path of Tony McNamee, but the captain’s rasping shot was bravely blocked by Sean Murray.

City, then, carried their cushion into the interval — one fashioned by ruthlessness, the other Harps’ generosity.

The rain fell in the second half and, with the stiff breeze, made the task of getting back into the game even more challenging for Harps. Still, they came close.

With 48 elapsed, Mpongo broke through with Brann off his line, and would have had one back were it not for Feely’s brilliant defence.

Kaedyn Kamara went close with an effort from distance for the visitors, and Evan McLaughlin slipped twice — once to break through on goal in the 57th minute — and again as he lost his footing on the greasy surface.

Kieran Cooney came close to getting one back in the 64th minute with a headed effort after Michael Place’s delivery, but nine minutes on, City put the game to bed.

While Maguire’s initial shot was saved after he was fed by Anderson, Benny Couto picked up the loose ball and set up McLaughlin for a simple close-range finish in the 73rd minute, leaving no doubt as to who would come away victorious.

Meanwhile, in one of tonight’s other quarter-finals, Kerry earned a remarkable 4-3 win against Sligo Rovers at Mounthawk Park.

Highly rated youngster Owen Elding scored two goals within a minute early in the first half and added a third just after the hour mark to give the visitors a seemingly insurmountable lead.

Cian Brosnan’s goal gave the hosts faint hope before Joe Adams’ 77th-minute penalty set up a tense climax.

Brosnan was on target again in the dying minutes to bring the match to extra time.

21-year-old Daniel Okwute then won it for his side in the 117th minute to ensure there was no need for penalties.

Finn Harps: Barbosa; Place (Coyle 83), Cullen, Bradley-Walsh (Cunningham 83), Cooney; Brogan; Lomboto, McAteer (Hodgins 79), McNamee (c) (McLaughlin 79), Zerrouk (Bradley 66); Mpongo.

Cork City: Brann; Kiernan (Drinan 80), Anderson, Feely, Crowley; S Murray (Bolger HT), Kamara (Lyons 68); Nolan, McLaughlin (Hanover 80), Nelson (Couto 50); Maguire (c).

Referee: Paul Norton