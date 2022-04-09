Derry win north-west derby to move six points clear at the top of the Premier Division

Finn Harps 1

Derry City 2

GOALS FROM CAMERON McJannett and Will Patching gave Derry City victory over Finn Harps, which re-established the six-point lead for Ruaidhrí Higgins’ side at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

In front of a lively crowd in Ballybofey, the Candystripes won for a sixth time in succession, to round off the opening quarter of the campaign impressively.

Advertisement

McJannett planted a 23rd minute header past Mark Anthony McGinley when Brandon Kavanagh delivered the corner-kick. Danny Lafferty had also gone close on a couple of occasions.

The visitors were well worth the one goal interval lead and in the second half, they were still the ones creating the chances, although the failure to build on their lead meant things were always a little edgy. McGinley was the buiser of the two goalkeepers and was tested twice by Mattie Smith in the third quarter.

Harps were never out of the running. Barry McNamee clipped in a dinking ball into the penalty area on 72 minutes and Dave Webster was unfortunate to see his inventive back-header hit the crossbar.

In the 88th minute, Patching’s free-kick ended up in the River End net, following a deflection off Barry McNamee. Filip Mihaljevic scored his first Harps goal from the penalty spot on 92 minutes, after Ciaran Coll had fouled the Croatian, to stall the home supporters headed for the exit gates.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Finn Harps: Mark Anthony McGinley; Ethan Boyle, Conor Tourish, Dave Webster, Rob Slevin; Elie Nzeyi, Bastien Hery (Filip Mihaljevic 57); Eric McWoods (Mark Timlin 80), Barry McNamee; Yoyo Mahdy (Luke Rudden 67).

Derry City: Brian Maher; Shane McEleney, Eoin Toal, Cameron McJannett (Ciaran Coll 90); Ronan Coyce, Cameron Dummigan, Will Patching, Danny Lafferty; Brandon Kavanagh (James Akintunde 76); Matty Smith (Evan McLaughlin 90), Jamie McGonigle (Joe Thomson 76).

Referee: John McLoughlin.