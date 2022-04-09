Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 9 April 2022
Advertisement

Derry win north-west derby to move six points clear at the top of the Premier Division

Cameron McJannett and Will Patching got the goals for the Candystripes.

By Alan Foley Saturday 9 Apr 2022, 8:02 PM
1 hour ago 863 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5734798
Danny Lafferty and Elie Kibonge collide.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO
Danny Lafferty and Elie Kibonge collide.
Danny Lafferty and Elie Kibonge collide.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

Finn Harps 1

Derry City 2

GOALS FROM CAMERON McJannett and Will Patching gave Derry City victory over Finn Harps, which re-established the six-point lead for Ruaidhrí Higgins’ side at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

In front of a lively crowd in Ballybofey, the Candystripes won for a sixth time in succession, to round off the opening quarter of the campaign impressively.

McJannett planted a 23rd minute header past Mark Anthony McGinley when Brandon Kavanagh delivered the corner-kick. Danny Lafferty had also gone close on a couple of occasions.

The visitors were well worth the one goal interval lead and in the second half, they were still the ones creating the chances, although the failure to build on their lead meant things were always a little edgy. McGinley was the buiser of the two goalkeepers and was tested twice by Mattie Smith in the third quarter. 

Harps were never out of the running. Barry McNamee clipped in a dinking ball into the penalty area on 72 minutes and Dave Webster was unfortunate to see his inventive back-header hit the crossbar. 

In the 88th minute, Patching’s free-kick ended up in the River End net, following a deflection off Barry McNamee. Filip Mihaljevic scored his first Harps goal from the penalty spot on 92 minutes, after Ciaran Coll had fouled the Croatian, to stall the home supporters headed for the exit gates.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Finn Harps: Mark Anthony McGinley; Ethan Boyle, Conor Tourish, Dave Webster, Rob Slevin; Elie Nzeyi, Bastien Hery (Filip Mihaljevic 57); Eric McWoods (Mark Timlin 80), Barry McNamee; Yoyo Mahdy (Luke Rudden 67).

Derry City: Brian Maher; Shane McEleney, Eoin Toal, Cameron McJannett (Ciaran Coll 90); Ronan Coyce, Cameron Dummigan, Will Patching, Danny Lafferty; Brandon Kavanagh (James Akintunde 76); Matty Smith (Evan McLaughlin 90), Jamie McGonigle (Joe Thomson 76).

Referee: John McLoughlin.

About the author:

About the author
Alan Foley
@alanfoley79
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie