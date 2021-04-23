King delivers moment of class as Saints see off Harps

Finn Harps 0

St Patrick’s Athletic 2

Alan Foley reports from Finn Park

A CONCOCTION OF delicacy and power from Billy King set St Patrick’s Athletic on their way to cementing their place at the top of the Premier Division following a more comfortable than expected win at Finn Harps.

Faced with a blue wall on 30 minutes, King showed immaculate close control to negotiate his way from three Harps players and his shot from right on the 18-yard line had too much behind it for Mark Anthony McGinley.

It was the first moment of genuine quality in front of goal in the first half and on 61 minutes Mattie Smith added another as he headed a second with Ronan Coughlan again the provider.

Until King’s opener, the contest had been reasonably even. From then on, the points were only going one way. Harps were flat and although they chipped away towards the conclusion, St Pat’s were never going to crack.

Before either goal, John Mountney’s angled drive across the penalty only missed the post by inches, whilst Ollie Horgan’s team, boosted by new signing Johnny Dunleavy, looked a little leggy after excursions to Sligo and Longford in the last seven days.

Harps didn’t test Liverpool loanee Vitezslav Jaros until the second period was taking shape, with Dave Webster the player denied. Sean Boyd shot into Jaros’s breadbasket.

Smith’s goal followed moments later and that, bar the shouting, was that.

Finn Harps: Mark Anthony McGinley; Dave Webster, Kosovar Sadiki (Tony McNamee 74′), Stephen Folan, Johnny Dunleavy (Ryan Rainey 67′); Mark Coyle, Will Seymore; Karl O’Sullivan (Sean Boyd 58′), Barry McNamee, Mark Russell (Stephen Doherty 58′), Ryan Shanley (Adam Foley 58′).

St Patrick’s Athletic: Vitezslav Jaros; Sam Bone, Paddy Barrett, Lee Desmond; John Mountney, Chris Forrester, Jamie Lennon, Ian Bermingham (Shane Griffin 84′); Billy King, (Ben McCormack 84′); Ronan Coughlan (Alfie Lewis 70′), Matty Smith.

Referee: Rob Harvey.

