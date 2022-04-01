Shamrock Rovers go second with win at dogged Harps

Finn Harps 0

Shamrock Rovers 3

Alan Foley reports from Finn Park

BASTIAN HERY ENDED up in goal on a night that unravelled for Finn Harps’ against champions Shamrock Rovers.

The Hoops struck twice in the last 11 minutes to finally see off a dogged Harps.

But it was a damaging defeat in the end for Harps, who saw Mark Anthony McGinley sent off for taking down Rory Gaffney four minutes from the end.

Ollie Horgan, the Harps manager, had his bench already emptied so it was Hery who donned the gloves for the penalty, which Graham Burke converted.

McGinley will now miss Monday’s meeting with Drogheda United through an automatic suspension.

Advertisement

The opening goal arrived in the dying embers of the first half. Jack Byrne, the Irish International who was restored to the Rovers XI, delivered the corner from the left and Lyons headed home.

Horgan,cut a frustrated figure in the home dugout, his side having looked like they’d repelled the champions at that point.

But for McGinley, Rovers would’ve been in front before then.

McGinley parried well from Graham Burke’s low drive in the 20th minute before denying the same player, who spun neatly inside the Harps penalty box three minutes later.

The game was only in its third minute when a powerful Burke strike called McGinley into action for the first time.

Harps might have looked under the cosh for long spells of the first half, but the Donegal side hit the post in the 11th minute.

Alan Mannus, the Rovers goalkeeper, seemed to get caught unawares when Elie N’Zeyi let fly from 20 yards. Mannus turned his head to see the ball cannon off the inside of his post and back into his arms.

Harps were close again in the 67th minute when the determined Eric McWoods got the better of Lee Grace, but saw his effort trickle to the wrong side of the post.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

McGinley’s fingertips thwarted Burke from a free kick to keep the hosts in it.

Eleven minutes from the end, Lyons combined with Gaffney before beating McGinley with a clever finish.

Burke finally got his name on the scoresheet to help Rovers climb into second spot.

Finn Harps: Mark Anthony McGinley; José Carrillo (Mark Timlin 77), Conor Tourish, Dave Webster, Ethan Boyle; Élie N’Zeyi, Erol Alkan (Rob Slevin half-time); Ryan Rainey (Yoyo Mahdy 35), Barry McNamee (Luke Rudden 80), Filip Mihaljević; Eric McWoods (Bastien Hery 77).

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus; Sean Hoare, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace (Sean Gannon 68); Ronan Finn, Gary O’Neill, Jack Byrne, Graham Burke (Sean Kavanagh 87), Andy Lyons; Richie Towell (Aaron Greene 87), Rory Gaffney (Aidomo Emakhu 87).

Referee: Rob Harvey