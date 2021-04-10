Injury time goal keeps Harps' unbeaten start on track

Finn Harps 2

Waterford FC 1

Alan Foley at Finn Park

A DRAMATIC 92nd minute winner from David Webster against Waterford FC means Finn Harps’ fairytale start to the Premier Division season continues.

The Harps skipper drove into the postage stamp top corner in a crowded penalty area as Waterford struggled to deal with a Barry McNamee’s corner, meaning Ollie Horgan’s side have now picked up 10 points from a possible 12 this term.

John Martin headed Kevin Sheedy’s visitors in front on 35 minutes before Adam Foley struck his fourth goal of the campaign to level things up for the hosts six minutes afterwards.

In the second half, the home team pressed the most, particularly in the third quarter, with Waterford looking dangerous on the break.

In the end, everyone went home reasonably content with a point apiece, although the trip home for Harps would’ve been considerably shorter than for Waterford, who were playing in the north-west for the second match in succession having won 2-1 at Derry City last Saturday.

Adam Foley celebrates his goal. Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

Waterford’s opener might’ve been deemed to have come ever so slightly against the run of play, although in saying that neither goalkeeper was seriously tested early on.

Martin planted the opener past Mark Anthony McGinley in the Harps goal after Jamie Mascoll’s free-kick from beneath at main stand.

It was 1-1 four minutes before the interval, with Foley steadying himself in the penalty to smash home a Karl O’Sullivan pass when Barry McNamee had made the break.

Harps pressed at the start of the second half and had Waterford under serious pressure on occasion. However, they were served a warning when Mark Anthony McGinley in goal saved from Daryl Murphy’s header when Isaac Tshipamba Mulowayi had provided a top class delivery from the right.

Will Seymore and Mark Coyle both warmed the hands of Waterford goalkeeper Murphy in the final 15 minutes as Harps showed their ambition to turn one point into three and Webster did just that.

Finn Harps: Mark Anthony McGinley; Ethan Boyle, Shane McEleney, Kosovar Sadiki, Dave Webster (Stephen Folan 90+3); Karl O’Sullivan, Mark Coyle, Will Seymore, Barry McNamee; Mark Russell (Ryan Shanley 71); Adam Foley (Babatunde Owolabi 71).

Waterford United: Brian Murphy; Darragh Power, Kyle Ferguson, Cameron Evans, Jamie Mascoll; Shane Griffin (Isaac Tshipamba Mulowayi 68), Tunmise Sobowale, Adam O’Reilly, John Martin; Prince Mutswunguma (Daryl Murphy 61), James Waite.

Referee: John McLoughlin.