BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Saturday 10 April 2021
Advertisement

Injury time goal keeps Harps' unbeaten start on track

Finn Harps have now picked up 10 points from a possible 12 so far this season.

By Alan Foley Saturday 10 Apr 2021, 8:34 PM
6 minutes ago 92 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5406444
Kosovar Sadiki and Kyle Ferguson compete.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Kosovar Sadiki and Kyle Ferguson compete.
Kosovar Sadiki and Kyle Ferguson compete.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

Finn Harps      2

Waterford FC  1

Alan Foley at Finn Park

A DRAMATIC 92nd minute winner from David Webster against Waterford FC means Finn Harps’ fairytale start to the Premier Division season continues.

The Harps skipper drove into the postage stamp top corner in a crowded penalty area as Waterford struggled to deal with a Barry McNamee’s corner, meaning Ollie Horgan’s side have now picked up 10 points from a possible 12 this term.

John Martin headed Kevin Sheedy’s visitors in front on 35 minutes before Adam Foley struck his fourth goal of the campaign to level things up for the hosts six minutes afterwards.

In the second half, the home team pressed the most, particularly in the third quarter, with Waterford looking dangerous on the break.

In the end, everyone went home reasonably content with a point apiece, although the trip home for Harps would’ve been considerably shorter than for Waterford, who were playing in the north-west for the second match in succession having won 2-1 at Derry City last Saturday.

adam-foley-celebrates-his-goal-with-will-seymore-barry-mcnamee-and-kosovar-sadiki Adam Foley celebrates his goal. Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

Waterford’s opener might’ve been deemed to have come ever so slightly against the run of play, although in saying that neither goalkeeper was seriously tested early on.

Martin planted the opener past Mark Anthony McGinley in the Harps goal after Jamie Mascoll’s free-kick from beneath at main stand.

It was 1-1 four minutes before the interval, with Foley steadying himself in the penalty to smash home a Karl O’Sullivan pass when Barry McNamee had made the break.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Harps pressed at the start of the second half and had Waterford under serious pressure on occasion. However, they were served a warning when Mark Anthony McGinley in goal saved from Daryl Murphy’s header when Isaac Tshipamba Mulowayi had provided a top class delivery from the right.

Will Seymore and Mark Coyle both warmed the hands of Waterford goalkeeper Murphy in the final 15 minutes as Harps showed their ambition to turn one point into three and Webster did just that.

Finn Harps: Mark Anthony McGinley; Ethan Boyle, Shane McEleney, Kosovar Sadiki, Dave Webster (Stephen Folan 90+3); Karl O’Sullivan, Mark Coyle, Will Seymore, Barry McNamee; Mark Russell (Ryan Shanley 71); Adam Foley (Babatunde Owolabi 71). 

Waterford United: Brian Murphy; Darragh Power, Kyle Ferguson, Cameron Evans, Jamie Mascoll; Shane Griffin (Isaac Tshipamba Mulowayi 68), Tunmise Sobowale, Adam O’Reilly, John Martin; Prince Mutswunguma (Daryl Murphy 61), James Waite.

Referee: John McLoughlin.

About the author:

About the author
Alan Foley
@alanfoley79
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie