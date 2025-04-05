Finn Lynch kicks off LA 2028 Olympic campaign with bronze medal in Mallorca

FINN LYNCH OPENED his new Olympic campaign with a medal as he took bronze at the prestigious Trofeo Princess Sofia Regatta in Mallorca.

Lynch started the final day in second place overall in the ILCA 7 class, but was leapfrogged by Great Britain’s Elliot Hanson who was first across the line in Saturday’s medal race to claim silver. Hanson’s GB team-mate Michael Beckett won gold.

“It’s a great start to the Olympic cycle, I’m happy out,” Carlow’s Lynch said afterwards.

“I had a good buffer going into the medal race and just needed to watch the Italian [Lorenzo Chiavarini, who finished fourth], but unfortunately [Hanson] got ahead and won so took the silver, but I’m happy with bronze.”

Ewan McMahon finished 13th, narrowly missing out on a place alongside Lynch in the medal race, while his sister Eve was the best of the Irish finishers in the ILCA 6 class. The Paris Olympian finished 17th overall, with Sienna Wright in 36th.

Olympians Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove finished 19th in the 49er class, while Lauren O’Callaghan and Charlotte Eadie finished 41st in the 49erFX class.