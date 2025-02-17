Russell and Graham included in Scotland squad after concussion injury against Ireland

FINN RUSSELL AND Darcy Graham, who were both concussed after a head collision against Ireland, have been included in Scotland’s Six Nations squad to face England at Twickenham this weekend.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has also called up winger Ross McCann, scrum-half Ali Price and centre Cameron Redpath.

Russell and Graham collided in the 22nd minute of the Ireland game while trying to tackle Jamison Gibson-Park and neither took any further part in a match their side eventually lost 32-18.

Advertisement

Fly-half Russell walked off the field for a head injury assessment, but wing Graham required prolonged on-field medical attention before being taken off on a stretcher ahead of a hospital examination.

Townsend was confident after the game that they would both be available for the Calcutta Cup and both have remained with the squad, currently training in Spain, while continuing concussion protocols.

McCann made his Scotland debut in a 73-12 win over Canada last year, while Price, capped 68 times, was previously involved in the 2024 November Tests.

Redpath returned from injury last weekend and has played in Bath’s last two matches.

Matt Currie drops out after being concussed during Edinburgh’s match against Zebre on Friday.

Alexander Masibaka has returned to his club Soyaux Angouleme, with George Horne suffering a facial injury during Glasgow’s victory against Dragons on Sunday.

– © AFP 2025