Third time's a charm as 'matured' Finn Russell primed to lead Lions

TOMORROW WILL HAVE felt a long time coming for Finn Russell. Now 32, the Scotland out-half is on his third Lions tour but Saturday’s opening Test with the Wallabies will mark his first time starting a Test game in the famous red jersey.

He’s had his critics over the years but there’s been little argument around his involvement on this tour. We spend months debating selections when it comes to Lions tours but Russell’s hold on the 10 shirt has looked locked in for some time now.

The past year has arguably been the best of Russell’s career. The old spark that makes him such an enjoyable player to watch is still there, but with age comes wisdom and Russell’s game management is better than ever.

That should perhaps come as no surprise given the road he’s travelled, taking in different experiences across three leagues. Russell was a Pro12 winner before he left Glasgow in 2018 to spend five years at Racing, playing four seasons in the highly-competitive Top 14 before signing for Bath in 2023.

Under head coach Johann van Graan, Russell has been central to a transformative period for the club. In Russell’s first season at the Rec Bath were beaten Premiership finalists – representing their strongest finish in nine years, with Russell an instant hit as he was named Bath Supporters’ Player of the Season. This season, Bath kicked on by going all the way in the Premiership for the first time since 1996 – edging Leicester Tigers in the final – while also adding a Challenge Cup title for an impressive double.

Advertisement

Russell won a double with Bath last season. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

This tour arrives at an ideal time for Russell. In 2017, at the age of 24, he was called up from Scotland’s tour of Australia to join Warren Gatland’s squad in New Zealand, where Johnny Sexton, Owen Farrell and Dan Biggar were all fighting for the 10 shirt. Russell made just one appearance, replacing Biggar off the bench against the Hurricanes. On the 2021 tour Russell was used off the bench against the Sharks and started against the Sigma Lions. An Achilles injury kept him sidelined for five weeks, with his Test involvement limited to one impressive showing in the third Test, replacing the injured Biggar after just 10 minutes as the Lions fell short against the Springboks. Russell never looked like being the starting 10 on that tour but as one of the Lions’ strongest performers on the day, his display left supporters wondering what might have been.

Four years later he finally gets a chance to run things from the start. He still plays the Russell way, sniping at defences, throwing those wonderful long passes and using his kicking game to good effect, but it’s not entirely a case of just playing what you see. Russell has spoken of how the scrum-halves take some of the decision-making onus off him, allowing the Lions 10 more time to scan and read the pictures in front of him.

The Lions are getting a more matured, well-rounded version of Russell than the ‘maverick’ of a few years ago. This is something Johnny Sexton, previously critical of Russell’s game, highlighted during the week, going as far as to single Russell out as “probably our best defender in the backline on this tour so far”. While he might not be viewed as a ‘Test match animal’ in the mould of a Sexton or Farrell, he’s a more experienced and commanding operator than England pair Fin Smith and Marcus Smith.

And despite his laid-back character, Russell’s teammates talk of a dedicated trainer who spends more time than most in the video room, looking for ways to unlock the opposition defence.

Russell starts alongside Jamison Gibson-Park in the half-backs. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

He’s also become increasingly durable and reliable in terms of his fitness. Before heading on tour Russell had played 31 games for Bath and Scotland across the 2024/25 season. All but one of those came in the starting team, and on 24 occasions he went the full 80 minutes. Russell’s total minutes for the past two seasons, 2,319 minutes (24/25) and 2,379 minutes (23/24) are the highest season totals he’s clocked across his career. Only six players played more minutes in the Premiership than Russell last season.

Bath has proved a good fit for Russell. His flair game suited the type of rugby Racing look to implement, but at Bath, a more structured approach, backboned by a strong pack, helps him dictate the play off quick ball. In a Champions Cup pool clash back in January, a Russell-inspired Bath attack caused Leinster all sorts of problems, leading at half-time before the home side pulled clear in the second period.

He’s also been able to adapt his game. In the 2024 Six Nations no player had more kicks in play than Russell’s 81, a distance clear of Tomos Williams, who was next-best on 50. In 2025 Russell dropped out of the top 10, making just 28 kicks in play across his five outings in the competition. He can still frustrate as part of a frustrating Scotland team – who have managed just two top-three finishes in the Six Nations across the last 10 years – but can thrive if the heavily-fancied Lions find their stride against the Wallabies.

Joe Schmidt will still look at Russell and feel there will be opportunities to expose the Lions 10. While Russell will have his homework done on the Wallabies, the home side will also be looking to pick off some of those long Russell passes and put his decision making under pressure.

It should help that Russell will be surrounded by familiar faces, with centres Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu forming an all-Scotland 10/12/13 axis – the first time those three positions have been picked from one nation since since the 1993 Lions tour.

3 - With Finn Russell, Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones, @lionsofficial will start a Test match with a 10/12/13 axis comprised of three players from the same nation for the first time since the opening Test of the 1993 tour of New Zealand, when England trio Rob Andrew, Jerry Guscott… https://t.co/20nQTlaTxC — OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) July 17, 2025

Jones offers an attacking option off Russell’s shoulder while Tuipulotu brings ballast and has an important role as a communicator to help Russell read the on-field pictures.

And Russell’s relationship with Jamison Gibson-Park already looks an ideal match, with the pair forming a quick understanding and showing moments of real quality across the Lions’ warm-up games.

Many positions in this Lions team have been hotly contested, but for once, Russell’s role has been anything but unpredictable.