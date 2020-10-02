More First Division drama as Athlone upset leaders Drogheda

IT WAS ANOTHER night of drama in the League of Ireland First Division as leaders Drogheda were shocked at home by Athlone and leapfrogged by Bray Wanderers.

Drogheda went into the game a point clear of Bray while Athlone were kept from the foot of the table on goal difference only. The game then made a mockery of form and reason, with Athlone taking the lead shortly before half-time with a Ronan Manning penalty. They doubled the lead in the second half with a faintly ridiculous strike from Taner Dogan just inside his own half.

What a striker from Taner Dogan @AthloneTownAFC @AthloneTownFC . Doing Bray a huge unexpected favour tonight fair play to them !! pic.twitter.com/WLxxoMRJVR — Owen (@Owene2220) October 2, 2020

That result allowed Bray take top spot and the only automatic promotion spot on offer, courtesy of a 3-1 win away to UCD, the win coming courtesy of goals from Gary Shaw, Darragh Lynch and Dylan Barnett.

Elsewhere, Shamrock Rovers II were 2-0 winners away to Wexford, thanks to first-half goals by Brandon Kavanagh and Dylan Duffy.

First Division Results

Drogheda United 0-2 Athlone Town

UCD 1-3 Bray Wanderers

Wexford 0-2 Shamrock Rovers II