Friday 2 October 2020
More First Division drama as Athlone upset leaders Drogheda

Bray’s win over UCD allowed them leapfrog Drogs at the top of the table.

By The42 Team Friday 2 Oct 2020, 10:04 PM
1 hour ago 1,531 Views 1 Comment
A view of United Park.
Image: ©INPHO
IT WAS ANOTHER night of drama in the League of Ireland First Division as leaders Drogheda were shocked at home by Athlone and leapfrogged by Bray Wanderers. 

Drogheda went into the game a point clear of Bray while Athlone were kept from the foot of the table on goal difference only. The game then made a mockery of form and reason, with Athlone taking the lead shortly before half-time with a Ronan Manning penalty. They doubled the lead in the second half with a faintly ridiculous strike from Taner Dogan just inside his own half. 

That result allowed Bray take top spot and the only automatic promotion spot on offer, courtesy of a 3-1 win away to UCD, the win coming courtesy of goals from Gary Shaw, Darragh Lynch and Dylan Barnett. 

Elsewhere, Shamrock Rovers II were 2-0 winners away to Wexford, thanks to first-half goals by Brandon Kavanagh and Dylan Duffy. 

First Division Results

Drogheda United 0-2 Athlone Town

UCD 1-3 Bray Wanderers 

Wexford 0-2 Shamrock Rovers II

