'TBC' team included as First Division fixtures are released

THE SSE AIRTRICITY First Division fixture details have been confirmed for the 2021 season with one ‘TBC’ team included.

A final decision on licensing must be made before the 10th side is added to the campaign later this month.

According to the league the licensing process “still involves all candidates.”

“If additional clubs are successful with their application for a First Division licence, and additional teams are granted entry to the First Division, the fixtures will be amended accordingly at the given time,” it added. “All fixtures are subject to change.”

Athlone Town, Bray Wanderers, Cabinteely, Cobh Ramblers, Cork City, Galway United, Shelbourne, UCD and Wexford are the other nine teams involved in the First Division.

It begins on Friday, 26 March as Cork City welcome local rivals Cobh Ramblers to Turners Cross. Shelbourne will travel to Eamonn Deacy Park to face Galway United, Wexford welcome Cabinteely and Athlone Town head to UCD AFC.

The First Division play-off series will begin on Friday, 5 November with two-legged semi-finals ahead of the First Division play-off final on Friday, 19 November at a neutral venue.

The winner of this match will then face the ninth-position Premier Division team in the promotion/relegation play-off final in the week ending Sunday, November 28.

You can access the 2021 First Division fixture list here.