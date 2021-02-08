BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 2°C Monday 8 February 2021
Advertisement

'TBC' team included as First Division fixtures are released

A 10th team will be added to the division once the licensing process is complete.

By The42 Team Monday 8 Feb 2021, 2:14 PM
1 hour ago 1,555 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5348652
Drogheda United captain Jake Hyland lifts the 2020 First Division trophy.
Drogheda United captain Jake Hyland lifts the 2020 First Division trophy.
Drogheda United captain Jake Hyland lifts the 2020 First Division trophy.

THE SSE AIRTRICITY First Division fixture details have been confirmed for the 2021 season with one ‘TBC’ team included.

A final decision on licensing must be made before the 10th side is added to the campaign later this month.

According to the league the licensing process “still involves all candidates.”

“If additional clubs are successful with their application for a First Division licence, and additional teams are granted entry to the First Division, the fixtures will be amended accordingly at the given time,” it added. “All fixtures are subject to change.”

Athlone Town, Bray Wanderers, Cabinteely, Cobh Ramblers, Cork City, Galway United, Shelbourne, UCD and Wexford are the other nine teams involved in the First Division.

It begins on Friday, 26 March as Cork City welcome local rivals Cobh Ramblers to Turners Cross. Shelbourne will travel to Eamonn Deacy Park to face Galway United, Wexford welcome Cabinteely and Athlone Town head to UCD AFC.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The First Division play-off series will begin on Friday, 5 November with two-legged semi-finals ahead of the First Division play-off final on Friday, 19 November at a neutral venue.

The winner of this match will then face the ninth-position Premier Division team in the promotion/relegation play-off final in the week ending Sunday, November 28.

You can access the 2021 First Division fixture list here.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie