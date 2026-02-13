More Stories
Jack O'Neill wheels away in celebration after a goal for UL. Tom O’Hanlon/INPHO
Still On Top

Four-goal UL overpower Mary I to defend Fitzgibbon Cup crown

It was a fourth title in five seasons for the champions.
9.03pm, 13 Feb 2026

University of Limerick 4-31

Mary Immaculate 3-21

Paul Keane reports from Croke Park

UNIVERSITY OF LIMERICK are Fitzgibbon Cup champions again as they defended their title with an emphatic display against Mary Immaculate in Croke Park.

UL produced a stylish display to prevail in this all-Limerick decider and secure their fourth title in five seasons. It also caps a famous week for the college after winning their first-ever Sigerson Cup title on Wednesday.

The holders held a 3-13 to 0-13 lead at the break, with the goals coming from Jack O’Neill, Adam English and Jack Leahy.

Shane O’Brien converted a penalty in the early stages of the second half for Mary I to reduce the gap to eight points, while Joe Caesar and Ben Currivan also found the net for Mary I in the second half.

But UL were in total control, with Fintan Fitzgerald providing their fourth goal of the night in the 55th minute to help the champions ease their way to victory.

More to follow…

