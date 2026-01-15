Fitzgibbon Cup victories for MTU Cork, UCD and SETU Waterford

Results – Fitzgibbon Cup

Group B

MTU Cork 2-20 Garda College 0-13

Group C

UCD 5-18 TUS Midwest 1-17

Group D

SETU Waterford 3-15 ATU Galway 1-16

*****

MTU CORK BOOKED a home quarter-final in this year’s Fitzgibbon Cup with their success tonight over Garda College.

Advertisement

MTU Cork followed up last week’s impressive ten-point opening round success over UCC in Group B, by seeing off Garda College by 2-20 to 0-13.

And their second successive success ensures they will top the group, confirming home advantage for the quarter-finals. The winners were in front 0-11 to 0-10 at half-time, before a strong second-half display saw them storm ahead with Aaron McEvoy and Alan Walsh both netting.

UCD bounced back from last week’s loss in Group C to University of Galway, with their victory tonight over TUS Midwest. UCD fired home five goals and triumphed by 13 points in Belfield, 5-18 to 1-17.

In Group D, SETU Waterford also overcame an opening reversal as they picked up their first victory of the campaign.

Having lost out by 12 points last week against Mary Immaculate College Limerick, SETU Waterford saw off ATU Galway by five points, 3-15 to 1-16. The winners set the tone early with their half-time advantage of 2-9 to 0-9.

The Round 3 draw also took place today for the Sigerson Cup with the games set to take place next week.

On Tuesday 20 January, Maynooth University will be at home to DKIT, while University of Galway will entertain MTU Kerry in Dangan.

Then on Wednesday 21 January, Ulster University face Queen’s University in Jordanstown, while ATU Galway will play DCU at Liam Mellows GAA club.

*****

Check out the latest episode of The42′s GAA Weekly podcast here