Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 19 January 2022
Cork's Shane Barrett hits crucial goal as UCC open title defence with win over Mary Immaculate

A five-point win for the reigning champions in Limerick today.

By John Keogh Wednesday 19 Jan 2022, 4:06 PM
Cork hurler Shane Barrett.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

UCC 1-21

Mary Immaculate College 0-19

John Keogh reports from MICL Grounds

UCC OPENED THEIR defence of the Fitzgibbon Cup with a hard fought 1-21 to 0-19 win over Mary Immaculate College at the MICL grounds in Limerick.

A goal 14 seconds into the second half from Shane Barrett proved crucial for the Cork college that were pushed all the way by their hosts.

Padraig Power’s 0-4 from play after being sprung from the bench 12 minutes from time, was also a big help to the 2019 and 2020 champions.

UCC started well with the opening three scores from Will Henn (2) and Mark Kehoe before Devon Ryan open Mary I’s account.

Points from play by Kehoe and Henn soon had UCC three clear but two Ryan placed balls and an excellent Diarmuid Ryan effort levelled the game at 0-5 apiece just after the first water break.

It was nip and tuck for the rest of the first half with Henn and Ryan in fine form from frees to leave the score at 0-10 apiece with both number 11’s notching 0-7 each.

will-henn UCC's Will Henn, pictured in action for his club Na Piarsaigh. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

devon-ryan Mary Immaculate's Devon Ryan, pictured in action for Tipperary U20s. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The difference came on the restart with UCC creating an overlap to see Conor Cahalane put Barrett through and he made no mistake from close range.

Kehoe followed up to stretch the lead to four but an outstanding Jason Gillane score cut UCC’s lead to three once again.

Ronan Connolly put four between the teams once more but Mary I came back with three in a row to make it a one point game.

Henn’s sixth free saw UCC 1-13 to 0-14 ahead at the second water break but Power’s cameo and two late Cahalane points saw the Cork college home to a deserved victory.

Scorers for UCC: William Henn (0-8 (0-6f, 1’65), Shane Barrett 1-2 (0-1f), Padraig Power and Mark Kehoe 0-4 each, Conor Cahalane 0-2, Ronan Connolly 0-1.

Scorers for Mary Immaculate College: Devon Ryan 0-11 (0-8f, 0-3’65), Diarmuid Ryan, Phillip Wall and Jason Gillane (0-1 sideline) 0-2 each, Colin O’Brien and Andrew Ormond 0-1 each.

UCC

1. Ian Butler (Kildorrery, Cork)

2. Jerome Boylan (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick), 9. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills, Cork), 4. Killian O’Dwyer (Killenaule, Tipperary)

22. Ciaran Barry (Ahane, Limerick), 17. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers, Cork), 20. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore, Waterford)

5. Ronan Connolly (Adare, Limerick), 7. Daire Connery (Na Piarsaigh, Cork)

8. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s, Cork), 11. William Henn (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick), 10. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsiagh, Limerick)

18. Simon Kenefick (Glen Rovers, Cork), 14. Shane Barrett (Blarney, Cork), 12. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Tipperary)

Subs

33. Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum, Cork) for Connery (48)

21. Padraig Power (Blarney, Cork) for Kennefick (48)

25. Daire O’Leary (Watergrasshill, Cork) for Henn (53)

31. Stephen Condon (Harbour Rovers, Cork) for Kehoe (63)

Mary Immaculate College

1. Eamon Foudy (Inagh-Kilnamona, Clare)

2. Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers, Tipperary), 3. Keith Ryan (Upperchurch Drombane, Tipperary), 4. PJ Fanning (Mount Sion, Waterford)

5. Shane Ryan (Clarinbridge, Galway), 6. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe, Clare), 7. Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones, Clare) 

8. Aaron Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane, Tipperary), 9. Mark Stokes (Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Tipperary)

10. Jason Gillane (Patrickswell, Limerick), 11. Devon Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs, Tipperary), 12. Eanna McBride (JK Brackens, Tipperary)

13. Phillip Wall (Kilbrittain, Cork), 14. Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens, Tipperary), 15. Colin O’Brien (Liscarroll Churchtown Gaels, Cork)

Subs

23. Shane Punch (Ruan, Clare) for A Ryan (h-t)

21. James Devanney (Borris-ileigh, Tipperary) for McBride (50)

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary)

