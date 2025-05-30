Liverpool make improved €129m offer for Bayer Leverkusen forward Florian Wirtz

LIVERPOOL HAVE MADE an improved offer totalling €129.3 million (£109m) for Bayer Leverkusen forward Florian Wirtz, the PA news agency understands.

The Reds’ second bid for the Germany international, which includes add-ons, would make him the most expensive signing in the club’s history if it is accepted by Leverkusen.

Wirtz was a star performer in Leverkusen’s domestic league and cup triumph in the 2023-24 season and also shone for Germany in last summer’s Euros.

The 22-year-old featured in 31 Bundesliga matches in the season just ended, scoring 10 goals.

The Reds are also close to signing another Leverkusen player, Jeremie Frimpong.

Liverpool are understood to have triggered a £30m release clause for the Netherlands international and will hold a medical for the player this week.