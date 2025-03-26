Jamie Murphy scores 1-10 as Meath make statement of intent with Dublin win

JAMIE MURPHY fired 1-10 as Leinster U20 football championship holders Meath made a serious statement of intent in Ashbourne.

Cathal O Bric’s Royals were billed as underdogs against a Dublin side backboned by the Leinster minor winning team of 2022 but pulled off a barnstorming 1-22 to 1-18 Round 1 win.

Meath trailed by two points with nine minutes to go, but Murphy’s 52nd-minute goal from a penalty was a huge turning point and put the hosts into a lead they would hold onto.

The excellent Rian Stafford, nephew of Meath legend Brian, won the penalty after being hauled down by Dublin defender Darragh Murphy, who was black carded.

Murphy, Stafford, Ben Corkery and substitute Zach Thornton added points before Meath won a stoppage-time free in their own half, which was brought forward and converted just outside the arc by Murphy.

It was Meath’s fifth two-pointer of the evening, with Murphy accounting for three of those, while powerful midfielder, Michael McIvor, and John Harkin struck the others.

Harkin’s two-pointer was the last score of the first-half and left Meath 0-11 to 1-7 up. Joe Quigley struck Dublin’s goal and was their best forward on the evening, finishing with 1-7.

Advertisement

He clipped five of his points from placed balls, including two frees that were awarded for Meath breaches of the 4/3 rule.

Luke O’Boyle’s second point of the evening for 2020 provincial champions Dublin left them two points up, 1-15 to 0-16, and it remained that way until the Murphy goal.

Westmeath defeated Offaly 1-17 to 0-14 in the other Group 1 game, and they will play Meath on 2 April in Round 2.

Louth, beaten by Meath in last year’s Leinster U20 final, powered to a 4-16 to 1-15 Group 2, Round 1 win over Longford.

Kildare, Leinster minor finalists in 2022, have a highly regarded U20 group this season and blitzed Laois by 3-18 to 0-6 in Portlaoise.

Wexford overcame hosts Carlow by 2-10 to 0-14 in the other Group 3 game, thanks in part to a two-goal blast from Rory Gilbert.

Meanwhile, 1-9 from Tom Lydon, including a 55th-minute goal from a penalty, secured a dramatic 2-18 to 3-13 Connacht U-20 FC win for Mayo over Galway.

Both sides approached the Tuam encounter following Round 1 wins and were chasing a victory to leave them in pole position for a provincial final slot.

Josh Carey struck Mayo’s first goal, which helped them to lead by 1-9 to 1-7 at half-time. Eanna Monaghan hit the Galway goal and second-half majors from Colm Costello and substitute Ryan O’Donnell left the hosts sitting pretty with a three-point lead.

But when midfielder Seamus Howard won that Mayo penalty, Lydon took full advantage, and a 58th-minute two-pointer from Daragh Beirne proved the winning score.

All-Ireland holders Tyrone cruised to a huge 5-26 to 0-6 win over Fermanagh in Ulster thanks to goals from Ruairi McCullagh, Conan Devlin, Liam Og Mossey, Fiachra Nelis, Darragh Donagh and senior Eoin McElholm.

=====

Leinster U-20 football championship

Meath 1-22 Dublin 1-18

Westmeath 1-17 Offaly 0-14

Louth 4-16 Longford 1-15

Kildare 3-18 Laois 0-6

Wexford 2-10 Carlow 0-14

Connacht U-20 football championship

Roscommon 1-16 Sligo 0-10

Mayo 2-18 Galway 3-13

Ulster U-20 football championship

Monaghan 1-10 Cavan 0-13

Derry 2-24 Armagh 0-13

Tyrone 6-26 Fermanagh 0-6

Donegal 3-23 Antrim 0-2