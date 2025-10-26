Bournemouth up to second as Dyche suffers opening league defeat

SEAN DYCHE’S FIRST Premier League match in charge of Nottingham Forest ended in defeat as Bournemouth climbed to second place in the table with a 2-0 victory at the Vitality Stadium.

Forest were hoping to build on momentum from Thursday night’s 2-0 Europa League win over Porto – their first victory across all competitions since August.

Instead, they fell behind when Marcus Tavernier opened the scoring directly from a 25th-minute corner.

Junior Kroupi doubled Bournemouth’s advantage before the break, the fourth goal in the 19-year-old’s last three Cherries appearances.

Forest had registered just one shot – by Neco Williams, and well off target – by the time Tavernier opened the scoring in the 25th minute, whipping his corner beyond the leaping Sels.

Morgan Gibbs-White forced Petrovic into a diving stop with just over 13 minutes remaining.

Some clever work from David Brooks nearly resulted in a late Bournemouth third, but the 69th-minute substitute’s shot was just wide, and Petrovic stopped a late Awoniyi effort.

Meanwhile, Lyle Foster came off the bench and scored a dramatic last-minute winner as Burnley snatched a 3-2 Premier League victory away to bottom side Wolves.

Lyle Foster, right, celebrates scoring the winner with Zian Flemming. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

It marked six months to the day since the hosts last won in the league – a 3-0 win over Leicester – and their wait for a first this campaign continued as they let in a late goal for the fourth game in a row.

The game had a feel of an early season ‘six-pointer’ for this campaign’s relegation battle and Burnley sensed the tension in the air at Wolves early on.

They pounced into a deserved two-goal lead courtesy of Zian Flemming’s first pair of Premier League goals, both assisted by Quilindschy Hartman.

The Clarets looked comfortable but the hosts made it a level game out of nowhere thanks to Jorgen Strand Larsen’s penalty and Marshall Munetsi’s first of the campaign.

Scott Parker’s side initially surrendered a two-goal lead, which looked like it would deny them a first victory on the road until Foster struck in the fifth and final minute of second-half stoppage-time.

Strand Larsen and Wolves boss Vitor Pereira went over to the fans following the final whistle and chants of “you’re not fit to wear the shirt” and “sacked in the morning” belted down from the stands, directed at the players and Pereira.