This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 1 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Celtic loanee Weah leaves PSG

The US international has linked up with their Ligue 1 rivals Lille.

By AFP Monday 1 Jul 2019, 4:24 PM
55 minutes ago 2,086 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4705325
Tim Weah (file pic).
Image: John Dorton
Tim Weah (file pic).
Tim Weah (file pic).
Image: John Dorton

US INTERNATIONAL FORWARD Timothy Weah has left Paris Saint-Germain to join their Ligue 1 rivals Lille, the clubs said Saturday.

Weah, the 19-year-old son of former African footballer of the year and current Liberian President George Weah, has signed a five-year contract with the northern French club.

The deal is reportedly worth around €10 million.

Having struggled to break into PSG’s star-studded first team, Weah spent last season on loan to Celtic, where he won the Scottish title.

His sale to Lille is widely seen as part of Qatar-owned PSG’s attempts to conform with Uefa’s Financial Fairplay regulations designed to prevent clubs from overspending.

PSG have already sold 19-year-old Moussa Diaby to German club Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

Lille finished runners-up to PSG last season.

New York-born Weah, who joined PSG from New York Red Bulls in 2014, has made eight appearances for the US national team, scoring once.

His father made 138 appearances for PSG from 1992 to 1995.

© – AFP 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie