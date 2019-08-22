Former England rugby star set for MMA stint

James Haskell is set to embark on an MMA career.

FORMER ENGLAND RUGBY star James Haskell is launching an MMA career, it has been announced.

The ex-Wasps man, who earned 77 caps for his country before announcing his retirement from the sport last May after a brief spell with Northampton Saints, has signed for leading mixed martial arts promotion Bellator MMA.

Haskell will compete in the heavyweight division and is expected to make his debut at a to-be-confirmed date in the first half of next year.

In 17 years as a professional rugby player, Haskell’s career highlights included English Premiership and European Heineken Cup success with Wasps.

His career also encompassed stints with Stade Francais in France, Ricoh Black Rams in Japan and Highlanders in New Zealand.

Making his England debut in 2007, the forward featured in squads for the 2011 and 2015 Rugby World Cups, and was a key player as his country won their first Six Nations Grand Slam for 13 years in 2016, while also helping them defend their title the following year.

The 6ft 4in athlete has been a long-time MMA fan, having previously worked as a TV pundit in the sport, in addition to training alongside British MMA star Michael “Venom” Page at London Shootfighters gym.

