This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 22 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former England rugby star set for MMA stint

James Haskell has signed for leading mixed martial arts promotion Bellator MMA.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 22 Aug 2019, 10:49 AM
28 minutes ago 2,624 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4777346
James Haskell is set to embark on an MMA career.
James Haskell is set to embark on an MMA career.
James Haskell is set to embark on an MMA career.

FORMER ENGLAND RUGBY star James Haskell is launching an MMA career, it has been announced.

The ex-Wasps man, who earned 77 caps for his country before announcing his retirement from the sport last May after a brief spell with Northampton Saints, has signed for leading mixed martial arts promotion Bellator MMA.

Haskell will compete in the heavyweight division and is expected to make his debut at a to-be-confirmed date in the first half of next year.

In 17 years as a professional rugby player, Haskell’s career highlights included English Premiership and European Heineken Cup success with Wasps.

His career also encompassed stints with Stade Francais in France, Ricoh Black Rams in Japan and Highlanders in New Zealand.

Making his England debut in 2007, the forward featured in squads for the 2011 and 2015 Rugby World Cups, and was a key player as his country won their first Six Nations Grand Slam for 13 years in 2016, while also helping them defend their title the following year.

The 6ft 4in athlete has been a long-time MMA fan, having previously worked as a TV pundit in the sport, in addition to training alongside British MMA star Michael “Venom” Page at London Shootfighters gym.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie