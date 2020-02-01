This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 1 February, 2020
Former Liverpool midfielder joins Borussia Dortmund with obligation to buy for €25 million

Juventus’ Emre Can completed a loan move on deadline day.

By The42 Team Saturday 1 Feb 2020, 8:29 AM
1 hour ago 2,240 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4988699
Emre Can has joined Borussia Dortmund.
Emre Can has joined Borussia Dortmund.
Emre Can has joined Borussia Dortmund.

JUVENTUS MIDFIELDER Emre Can has completed a loan move to Borussia Dortmund on deadline day.

The Germany international has moved to Westfalenstadion on a deal set to run until the end of the season, at which point Dortmund are obligated to purchase him outright for €30 million (£25m) if certain conditions are met.

With Euro 2020 just around the corner, Can has joined BVB in search for regular football, after being restricted to just eight Serie A appearances for Juve this season.

“I think the team has great potential and can win something,” the 28-year-old told the media at his official unveiling on Friday afternoon.

“I am convinced that I can help them and can’t wait to play in front of these fans for whom Borussia Dortmund is known all over the world for the first time.”

BVB sporting director Michael Zorc added: “In Emre Can we get a German national player who can be used across multiple systems in defence as well as in central midfield.

“A player who brings in his technique as well as his technique and has a strong will to win.”

The42 Team

