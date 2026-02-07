Former Liverpool star Oxlade-Chamberlain joins Celtic

ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN said he is relishing a fresh challenge after signing for Scottish giants Celtic until the end of the season on Saturday.

The former Liverpool and Arsenal midfielder has been a free agent since leaving Turkish side Besiktas in August.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, 32, will bolster Celtic’s bid to reel in Hearts at the top of the Scottish Premiership with the club having the option to extend the deal for another season.

“It’s exactly what I need. I need another challenge and, luckily, at a massive club like this,” said Oxlade-Chamberlain, who won 35 England caps during his international career.

“They can help me get back to where I need to get to and, more importantly, I need to help the team achieve the goals we want to.”

Celtic have won 13 of the last 14 Scottish Premiership titles but trail Hearts by six points at the top of the table.

The Glasgow giants also face Stuttgart in the Europa League play-off round and host Dundee in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup later on Saturday.

“He still has so much to offer the game, and I am sure he can add another dimension to us with his great ability and wealth of experience in the game,” said Celtic interim boss Martin O’Neill.

“Above all, he is passionate and excited about this move himself, so we are welcoming a great player who is hungry to help us achieve as much as we can.”

