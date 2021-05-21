BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Friday 21 May 2021
Advertisement

Former Man United star Memphis Depay set to become free agent

The 27-year-old will leave Lyon at the end of the season.

By AFP Friday 21 May 2021, 11:11 PM
44 minutes ago 1,651 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5444690
Memphis Depay (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images
Memphis Depay (file pic).
Memphis Depay (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images

MEMPHIS DEPAY will leave Lyon at the end of the season when his contract expires, the Dutch international striker told French daily L’Equipe in an interview published on Friday.

The 27-year-old, who joined Lyon from Manchester United in January 2017, will make his final appearance for the club against Nice on Sunday in a game that could secure them Champions League football next season.

Lyon are currently fourth, one point behind Monaco who occupy the final Champions League spot.

“It feels weird to think that this is my last game here,” said Depay, who has a lion tattoo on his back.

“It makes me sad to go to an empty stadium, without the supporters.”

Last September, Depay was reported to be close to joining compatriots Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Koeman at Barcelona in a transfer worth 25 million euros ($29.6 million) but the move never came off.

With Koeman looking to rebuild at Barca, the move may return to the table, although Depay, who has scored 20 goals and set up 10 others, is open to offers.

“I want to go to one of the top two or three clubs in the five big leagues,” said Depay, who has no agent and wants to negotiate his own contracts.

“I want to control things, to know what I’m signing. I know what I’m worth,” he said.

Memphis Depay will leave Lyon at the end of the season when his contract expires, the Dutch international striker told French daily L’Equipe in an interview published on Friday.

The 27-year-old, who joined Lyon from Manchester United in January 2017, will make his final appearance for the club against Nice on Sunday in a game that could secure them Champions League football next season.

Lyon are currently fourth, one point behind Monaco who occupy the final Champions League spot.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“It feels weird to think that this is my last game here,” said Depay, who has a lion tattoo on his back.

“It makes me sad to go to an empty stadium, without the supporters.”

Last September, Depay was reported to be close to joining compatriots Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Koeman at Barcelona in a transfer worth 25 million euros ($29.6 million) but the move never came off.

With Koeman looking to rebuild at Barca, the move may return to the table, although Depay, who has scored 20 goals and set up 10 others, is open to offers.

“I want to go to one of the top two or three clubs in the five big leagues,” said Depay, who has no agent and wants to negotiate his own contracts.

“I want to control things, to know what I’m signing. I know what I’m worth,” he said.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie