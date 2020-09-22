BE PART OF THE TEAM

Former Manchester United midfielder Ravel Morrison finds new club

The 27-year-old has signed for Dutch side ADO Den Haag until the end of the Eredivisie season.

By Press Association Tuesday 22 Sep 2020, 1:17 PM
Ravel Morrison (file pic).
Image: PA
Image: PA

RAVEL MORRISON has signed for Dutch side ADO Den Haag until the end of the Eredivisie season.

Former Manchester United midfielder Morrison, 27, has joined his 11th club following his release from Sheffield United in the summer.

Den Haag technical director Martin Jol, who has had spells in charge of Tottenham and Fulham, told the club’s official website: “Ravel has actually not quite fulfilled his great promise.

“That’s partly due to the fact that he went to West Ham United and major Championship clubs early in his career.

“His forays in other countries were not conducive to continuity in his career, but we hope that Ravel can show his qualities on the Eredivisie podium.”

Morrison made his first-team debut for United aged 17 before moving on to West Ham in 2012, and during his time there had loan spells at Birmingham, QPR and Cardiff.

He made only three appearances for latest club Middlesbrough, who he joined on loan in January, and has also had spells with Ostersund and Lazio.

