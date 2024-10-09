Former Sheffield United player George Baldock dies at 31

FORMER SHEFFIELD United defender George Baldock has died at the age of 31.

Greece international Baldock signed for Panathinaikos this summer after seven years at Bramall Lane.

The full-back, who was not named in the Greece squad to face England on Thursday, featured in Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Olympiacos.

The Blades paid tribute to their “extremely popular” former player.

“Sheffield United Football Club is shocked and extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player, George Baldock,” a club statement read.

“The defender left the club in the summer after seven years at Bramall Lane and was extremely popular with supporters, staff and team-mates who pulled on a red and white shirt alongside him.

“The sincere condolences of everyone associated with Sheffield United are extended to George’s family and friends.”

England international and former Sheffield United player Harry Maguire posted “RIP” and a heartbreak emoji alongside an image of Baldock on Instagram.

Buckinghamshire-born Baldock started his career at MK Dons and went on to play more than 100 times for the club.

A lengthy spell at MK Dons included numerous loan spells away, with two stints at Oxford before he signed for Sheffield United in 2017.

Two years later, Baldock was a key figure as Chris Wilder’s team secured promotion to the Premier League where they initially took the top-flight by storm before they suffered relegation in 2021.

Baldock helped the Blades secure automatic promotion back to the summit of English football and his form earned him international recognition in 2022.

With Greek ancestry in his family, the defender was convinced by then-Greece head coach Gus Poyet to play for the national team and went on to earn 12 caps, last playing for his country earlier this year.

A switch to Panathinaikos followed after 219 appearances for the Blades.

Northampton, where Baldock had a loan spell in 2011, wrote on X: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former loanee George Baldock at the tragically young age of 31.

“George made five appearances in 2011 before playing for Oxford United and Sheffield United. Sending our sincerest condolences to George’s family and friends.”

A Super League Greece statement read: “The entire Super League football family expresses its deep sorrow for the untimely loss of Panathinaikos and our national team footballer, George Baldock, and extends its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”