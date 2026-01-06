Former Sunderland and Leeds manager joins Cork City in advisory role

CORK CITY have announced the appointment of Simon Grayson as an advisor to the club’s board.

The 56-year-old from Yorkshire has had a distinguished career primarily in English football, playing over 500 games at senior level and managing more than 800 matches.

Grayson’s time in football included playing four seasons in the Premier League — two each with Leicester City and Aston Villa, while also enjoying two promotions and a League Cup triumph with the Foxes.

His other former clubs as a player are Leeds United, Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield Wednesday, Stockport County, Notts County, Bradford City and Blackpool.

Beginning his coaching career in 2005, Grayson managed Blackpool, Leeds United, Huddersfield Town, Preston (all four of whom he helped secure promotion from League One), Sunderland, Bradford City, Blackpool, Fleetwood Town, Bengaluru (of the Indian Super League), Lalitpur City (of the Nepal Super League) and Hartlepool United, the National League side he managed last year for a brief 14-game spell.

Cork are currently without a manager after Ger Nash’s departure last month, as he subsequently undertook the role of assistant coach at Swedish champions, Mjällby.

Grayson will work alongside the current interim management team of David Meyler, Liam Kearney and Mark McNulty, who will continue to oversee first-team affairs.

Part of a Cork City statement added: “Grayson’s primary focus will be working closely with the board to finalise the appointment of a new First Team Manager, aligned with the Club’s vision and ambition.

“His role will also include an analysis of the club’s existing football structures in order to establish robust methods and structures. This process is designed with the intention of propelling Cork City back to the League of Ireland Premier Division and reestablishing them there. His appointment comes at a crucial time as the club seeks to reclaim its place among Ireland’s elite.”