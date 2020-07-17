This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 19 °C Friday 17 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Formula One confirms its first two positive Covid-19 results

It is understood that the individuals were involved in setting up this week’s race and are not employed by the 10 teams.

By Press Association Friday 17 Jul 2020, 4:37 PM
30 minutes ago 609 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5153245
Image: Leonhard Foeger
Image: Leonhard Foeger

FORMULA ONE HAS confirmed its first two positive Covid-19 results ahead of Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

It is understood that the individuals were involved in setting up this week’s race and are not employed by the 10 teams.

They have since been removed from the sport’s bubble, with no impact on the third round of the championship at the Hungaroring expected.

“The FIA and Formula One can today confirm that between July 10 and July 16, 4,997 tests for COVID-19 have been performed on drivers, teams and personnel and of these, two people have tested positive,” read a statement issued by the sport’s governing body.

“The individuals were not present in Austria, with the affected people removed from operations and isolated.

“Tracing of close contacts has been completed and isolated. No specific details as to teams or individuals will be provided by the FIA or Formula One and results will be made public every seven days.”

The sport is operating under strict Covid-19 rules to ensure the races can go ahead, with personnel being tested for the virus every four days.

The Hungarian government last week issued strict lockdown measures in a bid to prevent the spread of the disease.

All UK and non-EU members of the sport’s 2,000-strong travelling circus are required to stay in their hotels when they are not at the track, which is situated 12 miles from the centre of Budapest.

The use of public transport and taxis have also been banned. Failure to adhere to the rules could result in a £13,000 fine or imprisonment. Seven of the sport’s 10 teams are based in the UK.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie