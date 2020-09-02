This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Six-in-a-row bid continues as Dublin senior championship final a repeat of 2019

Foxrock-Cabinteely will face Kilmacud Crokes after the southside outfits won their respective semi-final outings tonight.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 2 Sep 2020, 9:52 PM
Kilmacud Crokes and Fox-Cab will face off in the decider again this year.
Image: Dublin LGFA Twitter.
Image: Dublin LGFA Twitter.

THE DUBLIN LADIES football senior championship final will be a repeat of the 2019 edition, after Foxrock-Cabinteely and Kilmacud Crokes won their respective last-four battles tonight.

Six-in-a-row chasing Fox-Cab were 4-13 to 3-10 winners over Ballyboden St Enda’s, while Crokes beat Na Fianna on a scoreline of 4-15 to 2-11.

Cork legend Valerie Mulcahy — ‘Boden’s player-manager — powered the challengers to the dream start at Kilbogget Park, scoring two goals within the first five minutes.

But Fox-Cab kept calm and responded with goals from Sinéad Loughran and Andrea Murphy by the 10-minute mark, and settled into the game from there.

Former Dublin star Natalya Hyland, back in action for after some time away, was influential for ‘Boden and tied matters just before the first water break.

An excellent goal from Wexford native Aisling Murphy edged Fox-Cab in front as half-time approached after a gripping opening period, and a fourth — and second of her own — major from Loughran ensured it was 4-6 to 2-5 in favour of the champions at the break.

Through the second half, Dublin’s All-Star defensive duo Sinéad Goldrick and Niamh Collins were impressive for the victors, as was former county player Amy Connolly, who came off the bench.

Sarah Reilly scored ‘Boden’s third goal early in the second period while two-time All-Star Rachel Ruddy excelled in defence, but Fox-Cab had too much in the end as they ran out six-point winners.

Source: Foxrock Cabinteely GAA/Facebook

In tonight’s other semi-final meeting, Crokes enjoyed a lightning start while Northsiders Na Fianna struggled early on. 

Buoyed by the likes of another Dublin two-time All-Star defender in Leah Caffrey, Lucy Collins and Irish rugby international Hannah Tyrrell, Na Fianna showed just how they’ve rebuilt back into Dublin’s top four of late and got back into the game.

But Kilmacud — with big names of their own in Lauren Magee, Eabha Rutledge, Molly Lamb and Aoife Kane in their ranks — pushed on to book another final date.

The all-southside decider will take place on Saturday, 12 September at 6pm in Lawless Memorial Park, Swords. It will be streamed by Dublin LGFA.

Screenshot 2020-09-02 at 21.40.14 Source: Dublin LGFA Twitter.

Elsewhere, around the country, reigning All-Ireland champions Mourneabbey sealed their Cork county final spot over the weekend after a 40-point semi-final win over Éire Óg. They now face West Cork in the final.

In Donegal, Termon and Glenfin face off in Sunday’s decider, while kingpins Donaghmoyne meet Emyvale in Monaghan’s senior showpiece.

More results from this weekend across the country are available here.

