Feyi-Waboso sees red as France beat England in unofficial Test

IMMANUEL FEYI-WABOSO was sent off on his return from injury as England’s summer tour preparations were dealt a blow in a dramatic 26-24 defeat to a France XV at Twickenham.

Neither nation was at full strength for the non-capped clash.

England were without 13 players selected in the British and Irish Lions squad, while those involved in the Top 14 semi-finals were unavailable for the visitors.

Feyi-Waboso was well in contention for the Lions tour to Australia until dislocating his shoulder in December.

The Exeter winger could now also miss some of England’s tour of Argentina and the United States next month should he be banned after catching Antoine Hastoy on the head, which was upgraded to a 20-minute red card on review.

Oscar Beard of England XV with Leo Berdeu of France. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“This is a good guy who just tries his heart out and has left the field today and it didn’t go the way he wanted it to, so he’s gutted in the changing room,” said England coach Steve Borthwick.

“Everyone will get around him and we’ll find out about what the situation is in the next 24 hours.”

England still looked set for victory as they led 24-12 heading into the final 10 minutes thanks to tries from Tom Willis, Alex Coles, Joe Carpenter and Alex Dombrandt.

However, France rallied to win the game with the final kick of the match.

Paul Mallez cut the deficit before Romain Taofifenua bulldozed over to tie the scores with the clock in the red.

Hastoy kicked the conversion to secure victory in front of a crowd of just over 34,000.

England will face Argentina, who beat the Lions 28-24 in Dublin on Friday, in a two-Test series in July before facing the USA in Washington DC.

France travel to New Zealand for a three-Test series against the All Blacks.

