Penaud, Fickou, and Alldritt left out of France squad ahead of Six Nations opener with Ireland

FRANCE COACH FABIAN Galthie has left out experienced trio Gael Fickou, Damian Penaud and vice-captain Gregory Alldritt from his 42-man squad for the start of the Six Nations.

Alldritt mostly captained France during star scrum-half Antoine Dupont’s eight-month injury absence, while centre Fickou is the most-capped active player in the country and winger Penaud is Les Bleus’ all-time record try-scorer.

All three are set to miss France’s Six Nations opener at home to Ireland, but could be called up at a later date.

Fly-half Romain Ntamack is also missing through injury but Dupont will make his first France appearance since tearing his cruciate knee ligament in March during France’s victory away to Ireland in last year’s Six Nations tournament, which they won.

Alldritt, 28, was dropped for France’s home defeat to South Africa during the Autumn Nations Series but came back to captain the side against Fiji and Australia.

Fickou, 31, who has 98 caps for France, stood in as skipper against the Springboks but was then dropped against Fiji, before being recalled to face the Wallabies.

Penaud, 29, surpassed France great Serge Blanco as his country’s top try-scorer in November, taking his tally to 40 in 59 matches.

He forms part of a dynamic wing partnership at Champions Cup holders Bordeaux-Begles alongside Louis Bielle-Biarrey, but was previously dropped by Galthie after losing to England in the Six Nations last year.

Galthie has instead called up several younger players such as Stade Francais centre Noah Nene, 21, Toulon winger Gael Drean, and Bordeaux-Begles back-row forward Temo Matiu, 24.

Australia under-20s lock Tom Staniforth, 31, earned his first call-up for France having qualified on residency grounds after more than five years playing for Castres.

France Six Nations Squad

Backs:

Gregoire Arfeuil (Pau), Theo Attissogbe (Pau), Louis Bielle-Biarrey (Bordeaux-Begles), Fabien Brau-Boirie (Pau), Romain Buros (Bordeaux-Begles), Thibault Daubagna (Pau), Nicolas Depoortere (Bordeaux-Begles), Gael Drean (Toulon), Antoine Dupont (Toulouse), Kalvin Gourgues (Toulouse), Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang (Pau), Matthieu Jalibert (Bordeaux-Begles), Yoram Moefana (Bordeaux-Begles), Noah Nene (Stade Francais), Thomas Ramos (Toulouse), Baptiste Serin (Toulon), Ugo Seunes (Racing 92)

Forwards:

Dorian Aldegheri (Toulouse), Uini Atonio (La Rochelle), Hugo Auradou (Pau), Cyril Baille (Toulouse), Paul Boudehent (La Rochelle), Francois Cros (Toulouse), Alexandre Fischer (Bayonne), Thibaud Flament (Toulouse), Jean-Baptiste Gros (Toulon), Mickael Guillard (Lyon), Oscar Jegou (La Rochelle), Anthony Jelonch (Toulouse), Maxime Lamothe (Bordeaux-Begles), Julien Marchand (Toulouse), Temo Matiu (Bordeaux-Begles), Peato Mauvaka (Toulouse), Emmanuel Meafou (Toulouse), Régis Montagne (Clermont), Rodrigue Neti (Toulouse), Lenni Nouchi (Montpellier), Charles Ollivon (Toulon), Dany Priso (Toulon), Thomas Staniforth (Castres), Tevita Tatafu (Bayonne), Cameron Woki (Bordeaux-Begles)

