Josh Brennan (file photo). James Crombie/INPHO
Irish Links

Dublin-born Brennan named in France squad for November internationals

Antoine Dupont returns, as Antoine Frisch is also included.
5.22pm, 23 Oct 2024
1
0

JOSH BRENNAN HAS been named in the France squad for November internationals against Japan, New Zealand and Argentina.

Brennan is the son of former Ireland international Trevor, who carved out an iconic name for himself in Toulouse colours before settling in the French city.

The Dublin-born lock is among several uncapped players in the squad, while former Munster centre Antoine Frisch is also included.

Meanwhile, Antoine Dupont returns. The star scrum-half last played for the France team in the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeat by South Africa on home soil. He sat out the Six Nations to focus on playing for the French rugby sevens team, going on to win Olympic gold at the Paris Games.

Two other scrum-halves were named by coach Fabien Galthie in the squad: Bordeaux’s Maxime Lucu and Racing 92′s Nolann Le Garrec, who ended up as the starting nine in last season’s Six Nations.

Dupont’s Toulouse teammate Romain Ntamack, however, misses out on the 42-man squad that features eight new call-ups, the fly-half having picked up an ankle injury on club duty.

There are two stand-offs included in Bordeaux’s Mathieu Jalibert and Lyon’s uncapped Leo Berdeu, while Toulouse full-back Thomas Ramos is also a contender, having replaced the former for matches against England and Wales last year.

Up front, Toulouse hooker Julien Marchand misses the cut, his teammate Peato Mauvaka preferred along with Castres’ Gaetan Barlot and Bordeaux rookie Maxime Lamothe.

There are three more uncapped Bordeaux players named in full-back Romain Buros and the backrow pair of Pierre Bochaton and Marko Gazzotti.

Others making their debut in a France squad are Toulouse’s Brennan, club mate centre Paul Costes, and Bayonne prop Tevita Tatafu, who was born in Tonga but joined the youth set-up of his French club as a 17-year-old, thus qualifying for France on residency grounds.

France kick off their Autumn campaign against Japan on 9 November, followed by New Zealand and then Argentina on 16 and 22 November respectively.

France squad

Props (6): Uini Atonio (La Rochelle), Georges-Henri Colombe (La Rochelle), Jean-Baptiste Gros (Toulon), Sebastien Taofifénua (Lyon), Tevita Tatafu (Bayonne), Reda Wardi (La Rochelle)

Hookers (3): Gaetan Barlot (Castres), Maxime Lamothe (Bordeaux-Begles), Peato Mauvaka (Toulouse)

Second row (5): Josh Brennan (Toulouse), Thibaud Flament (Toulouse), Mickael Guillard (Lyon), Emmanuel Meafou (Toulouse), Romain Taofifenua (Lyon)

Back row (9): Gregory Alldritt (La Rochelle), Pierre Bochaton (Bordeaux-Begles), Paul Boudehent (La Rochelle), Francois Cros (Toulouse), Marko Gazzotti (Bordeaux-Begles), Anthony Jelonch (Toulouse), Lenni Nouchi (Montpellier), Charles Ollivon (Toulon), Alexandre Roumat (Toulouse)

Scrum-halves (3): Antoine Dupont (Toulouse), Nolann Le Garrec (Racing 92), Maxime Lucu (Bordeaux-Begles)

Fly-halves (2): Leo Berdeu (Lyon), Mathieu Jalibert (Bordeaux-Begles)

Wingers (5): Theo Attissogbe (Pau), Louis Bielle-Biarrey (Bordeaux-Begles), Damian Penaud (Bordeaux-Begles), Matthis Lebel (Toulouse), Gabin Villiere (Toulon)

Centres (6): Paul Costes (Toulouse), Jonathan Danty (La Rochelle), Gael Fickou (Racing 92), Antoine Frisch (Toulon), Emilien Gailleton (Pau), Yoram Moefana (Bordeaux-Begles)

Full-backs (3): Leo Barre (Stade Francais), Romain Buros (Bordeaux-Begles), Thomas Ramos (Toulouse).

– © AFP 2024

AFP
