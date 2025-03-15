France crowned Six Nations champions with victory over Scotland

France 35

THOMAS RAMOS SCORED 20 points as France bulldozed Scotland 35-16 in Paris to claim the Six Nations title.

After Ireland and England both won earlier on Super Saturday, Les Bleus needed to beat the visitors at the Stade de France and did so with a four-try, bonus-point victory.

Ramos’ haul included a try as part of a 19-point blitz in 20 minutes just after the interval which sealed France’s second championship in four years.

France coach Fabien Galthie was forced into two changes from last weekend’s huge victory over holders Ireland as scrum-half Maxime Lucu and centre Gael Fickou came in for the injured Antoine Dupont and Pierre-Louis Barassi.

Scotland’s Gregor Townsend also made a couple of alterations with lock Gregor Brown making his first Six Nations debut and Matt Fagerson in at No 8 from last Saturday’s nervy win over Wales.

The biggest cheer from the expectant crowd in the opening 10 minutes was when France talisman Dupont appeared on the stadium’s big screen, a week on from suffering a serious knee injury against Ireland.

The Stade de France was lit up ahead of the Six Nations title decider.

France controlled the opening quarter to lead 10-0 thanks to a Moefana try sandwiched between a Ramos penalty and conversion, with the seven-pointer coming with Scotland flanker Jamie Ritchie in the sin bin.

By the 25-minute mark, the hosts were down a man themselves as hooker Peato Mauvaka was yellow carded for a headbutt on scrum-half Ben White.

- Record-breaker Ramos -

Russell cut the deficit before Ramos reinstated the 10-point advantage to make it 13-3, which moved him ahead of Frederic Michalak on 436 points as Les Bleus’ all-time leading points scorer.

With Mauvaka off, Russell found his groove with the visitors on the up, to set up winger Darcy Graham.

The maverick playmaker’s conversion made it 13-10 with half an hour played.

Peato Mauvaka (not pictured) was fortunate not to see red for his headbutt on Ben White.

Mauvaka returned only to cross paths with prop Jean-Baptiste Gros, who was sent to the bin before Russell brought the sides level with a penalty.

Ramos re-established the three-point lead three minutes from the interval but Scotland ended the half the better and were denied the lead, as Kinghorn’s foot was adjudged to be in touch in the build-up to Tom Jordan’s try.

Just after the break, France put Scotland’s hopes to bed as home winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey scored a record-equalling eighth try in one campaign of the Six or Five Nations, benefitting from a Graham knock-on.

Gaël Fickou and Damian Penaud celebrate a French try

Ramos added the extras to make it a 10-point game with 35 minutes left before Galthie introduced five from an unusual seven forwards on the bench.

The changes among the pack had the desired effect as a dominant rolling maul led to Ramos strolling over just before the hour mark.

His sixth successful kick at goal made it 30-16, with no way back for Townsend’s tiring team, and sent the jubilant home fans in full voice with a mid-game rendition of La Marseillaise.

A second try from Moefana, again from a Fickou pass in the final quarter made sure of victory and the title.

– © AFP 2025