This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 9 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

No Masters complacency from Open champion Molinari

The Italian is adamant he will not let his recent success contribute to a complacent performance in Augusta.

By The42 Team Tuesday 9 Apr 2019, 11:00 PM
46 minutes ago 543 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4583949
Open champion Francesco Molinari
Open champion Francesco Molinari
Open champion Francesco Molinari

FRANCESCO MOLINARI ADMITS he is in a “different position” as he returns to the Masters this year, but he is keen to avoid complacency.

The Italian has won his first major, The Open, since his last appearance at Augusta in 2018, while he also starred in Europe’s Ryder Cup victory before claiming the Arnold Palmer Invitational title last month.

Those successes mean Molinari is a genuine contender for the Masters, yet he acknowledges the need to continue his hard work if he is to keep competing atop the leaderboard.

“Clearly, I’m in a much different position to where I was coming in for the last few years,” he told a news conference.

I don’t want to deny that, I can’t deny that. I feel good about my game.

“But at the beginning of the week, I think pretty much everyone does. Then when you go out there, all majors, but I think here, Augusta, especially, they are tough tests. If you are not on your game, you’re going to pay the price for it.

Confidence comes with success – and I’ve had a lot of success in the last few months. I think that the important thing is that I don’t let my guard down.

“I still have to go through all the work and the process that got me to this point and hopefully will get me even further forward in my career.”

The Open Championship 2018 - Day Four - Carnoustie Golf Links Francesco Molinari holds aloft the Claret Jug after winning last year's Open Championship. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

Molinari’s best finish at Augusta came in 2012 when he was tied for 19th, but he hopes to prove he has ironed out the issues he has experienced previously on the famous course.

“I think what has let me down in the past is on the greens and around the greens, where it’s a very tough test because of the speed of the greens and the undulation,” he said.

I hope to show the progress that I’ve made on the greens and around the greens in the last few months and get a good performance in this week.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie