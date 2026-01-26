The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Frank Lampard's Coventry falter at Norwich
NORWICH CITY EARNED a 2-1 victory over Coventry City in the Championship tonight
The Sky Blues remain top of the table, three points ahead of second-place Middlesbrough.
More to follow
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Championship falter Report Setback Soccer Coventry City Norwich City