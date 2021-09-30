Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 30 September 2021
Advertisement

Jubilant scenes as Frankie Dettori turns up in Bellewstown and delivers famous success

Dettori was in Meath to race in memory of his great friend, Barney Curley.

By Press Association Thursday 30 Sep 2021, 4:35 PM
1 hour ago 1,521 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5562155
Dettori dedicates his win to Curley.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Dettori dedicates his win to Curley.
Dettori dedicates his win to Curley.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

FRANKIE DETTORI PUNCHED the air with delight and produced his trademark flying dismount after teaming up with his old friend Johnny Murtagh to win Barney Curley’s memorial race on Trueba at Bellewstown.

Curley is famed in racing folklore for some of the gambles he managed to pull off – the most famous of all being the Yellow Sam coup which took place at Bellewstown in 1975, which involved blocking the only public telephone box at the track.

As a result it was arranged the Gannons City Recovery And Recycling Services Ltd. Supporting DAFA Handicap would be run to raise money for Direct Aid For Africa, a charity Curley set up to support the underprivileged people of Zambia.

Dettori has gone on record saying he will be forever in debt to Curley, who took him under his wing during the Italian’s early days in Newmarket.

At a time in his career when Dettori needed a father figure, Curley stepped in and they remained great friends until his death earlier this year.

frankie-detorri-before-the-race Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Dettori, riding at Bellewstown for the first time, was totally immersed in the day, signing autographs and having his picture taken hours before the race.

When the time came, as so often, Dettori kept it simple, sitting second on Trueba (4-1) and in the final 50 yards he forged in front and held on to beat Meishar.

Dettori said: “We managed to dedicate today to the great man.

“I’ve heard so much about the gamble. To be here and get a picture with the telephone box is remarkable.

“When I was an apprentice I rode a couple of winners for Barney, then, when my claim was slashed, I wasn’t much use to him!

“We stayed close friends for all of his life, I miss him already.

“We swapped houses, one of the many things we did together.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

frankie-detorri-auctions-off-barney-curleys-fedora-hat-from-the-famous-phone-box-at-bellewstown-races Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“He was a father figure to me and a great mentor.”

Dettori added: “That one is for Barney.

“It’s been a mad old day and I’m sure Barney is having a chuckle up there just that I’m here.

“It’s been an amazing day and it’s also my first winner for my good friend Johnny. The reception has been mad, I feel like I’m playing in the Ryder Cup – it’s been exhausting at times and I must have taken a million selfies, but I’m glad I did.”

Murtagh said: “It is brilliant! I’m sure if I’d told him to sit fifth on the fence he wouldn’t have listened to me!

“He is a straightforward horse and he has been coming down the handicap. It was an ideal race for him, he likes to front run.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie