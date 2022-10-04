After club success on Saturday, Frankie Dolan lands new Roscommon role for 2023

ROSCOMMON ATTACKING GREAT Frankie Dolan has been named as a selector for the county U20 side for the 2023 season.

Dolan was ratified last night alongside Strokestown’s David Neary as selectors that will work alongside manager Noel Dunning.

It was revealed last week that former London boss Dunning was recommended as the next Roscommon U20 football boss and his appointment was ratified last night.

Advertisement

The presence of Dolan is noteworthy after his feat at the weekend in guiding his Roscommon Gaels team to dump reigning county and Connacht champions Padraig Pearses out of the Roscommon senior football championship.

Noel Dunning has been ratified as the new Roscommon U20 football manager at tonight’s County Board meeting. Frankie Dolan and David Neary have been ratified as his selectors. #RosGAA pic.twitter.com/SF7bhghGLD — Roscommon GAA (@RoscommonGAA) October 3, 2022

Dolan is in his first year at the helm of Roscommon Gaels, their 1-11 to 1-6 victory now propels them into a semi-final meeting against Strokestown. They are bidding this season to land their first title since 2004 after contesting recent finals in 2017 and 2019.

The other semi-final sees St Brigid’s, who Dolan was the All-Ireland club final match winner with in 2013, play Boyle.

Previously Dolan built up club football managerial experience with Doon in Offaly and Rosemount in Westmeath.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!