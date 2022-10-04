Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 4 October 2022
After club success on Saturday, Frankie Dolan lands new Roscommon role for 2023

The attacking great will be a selector with the county U20 team next year.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 4 Oct 2022, 10:20 AM
55 minutes ago 1,487 Views 1 Comment
Frankie Dolan.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
ROSCOMMON ATTACKING GREAT Frankie Dolan has been named as a selector for the county U20 side for the 2023 season.

Dolan was ratified last night alongside Strokestown’s David Neary as selectors that will work alongside manager Noel Dunning.

It was revealed last week that former London boss Dunning was recommended as the next Roscommon U20 football boss and his appointment was ratified last night.

The presence of Dolan is noteworthy after his feat at the weekend in guiding his Roscommon Gaels team to dump reigning county and Connacht champions Padraig Pearses out of the Roscommon senior football championship.

Dolan is in his first year at the helm of Roscommon Gaels, their 1-11 to 1-6 victory now propels them into a semi-final meeting against Strokestown. They are bidding this season to land their first title since 2004 after contesting recent finals in 2017 and 2019.

The other semi-final sees St Brigid’s, who Dolan was the All-Ireland club final match winner with in 2013, play Boyle.

Previously Dolan built up club football managerial experience with Doon in Offaly and Rosemount in Westmeath.

Fintan O'Toole
