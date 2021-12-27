Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Monday 27 December 2021
Advertisement

Paris FC and Lyon thrown out of French Cup for fan violence

Clashes between fans caused their 17 December tie to be called off at half-time.

By AFP Monday 27 Dec 2021, 7:12 PM
30 minutes ago 915 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5641311
Image: Julien Mattia
Image: Julien Mattia

PARIS FC AND Lyon were both thrown out of the French Cup on Monday for the hooliganism that forced their 17 December tie to be called off at half-time.

The teams were all square at 1-1 in Paris when fans spilled onto the pitch at Charlety Stadium following incidents in the stands.

Rather than try to finish the match, the disciplinary commission of the French Football Federation (FFF) decided to expel both teams.

The FFF statement said it had “decided that the two clubs are responsible for the incidents that occurred during the match,” even though the presidents of the two clubs had been blaming each other.

The decisions means Nice, drawn to face the winner of the tie in the next round, go straight through to the last 16.

The commission also fined second-division Paris FC €10,000 and Lyon, who have already had a point deducted in Ligue 1 for fan misbehaviour this season, €52,000.

The commission also handed Lyon a suspended ban from the cup and forbid them from taking fans to away games in the league for the rest of the season.

Lyon had already announced that they would ban their fan groups from travelling to away matches.

Paris FC will have to play five home matches behind closed doors.

After smoke bombs and flares were thrown back and forth in the stands and fighting broke out fans fled onto the pitch and the police intervened.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Two people, a supporter and a policeman, were injured.

Although no arrests were made at the time, three fans from Paris were later arrested and two have been charged.

The incident was the latest in a series at French stadiums this season.

It is the second match this season involving Lyon fans which has had to be abandoned — their home league game with Marseille was called off after OM captain Dimitri Payet was hit on the head with a plastic bottle.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie