Embarrassed, a nightmare and the impossible dream: Front page reactions from Barcelona and beyond

YOU WATCHED LIVERPOOL’S Greatest European Night At Anfield live on tele, soaked in all the aftermath of the “fucking mentality giants” and gobbled up all the post-match reaction you could click on.

Maybe you went to bed, or maybe you didn’t for fear you would wake to find it was all some cruel post-Bank Holiday dream.

Fortunately, the front pages of the newspapers will have caught your eye and reassured you of the reality.

First, to Iberia where the Catalunyan press were just as forgiving as their counterparts in Madrid.

Barcelona-based Sport are calling last night’s collapse the biggest ridicule in history.

And they were caught as flat-footed as the nine Barca players in the box for Divock Origi’s second when they released a pre-recorded video about Barcelona’s progression to face either Ajax or Tottenham.

Catalan newspaper SPORT released a pre recorded video congratulating Barcelona on reaching the final. 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/Kja7FQRcXD — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) May 8, 2019

Embarrassment of Anfield, is how El Periodico viewed it.

A quick run on Google Translate would suggest that Mundo Deportivo’s headline basically amounts to: ‘Scarlet for ya’.

There were plenty of other four-letter words that came to mind last night, but you might notice ‘Roma’ appearing time and again above. La Vanguardia go biggest on the Blaugrana’s last humiliating second-leg collapse, saying they ‘relive the nightmare‘.

Over in Madrid, you can imagine the editors gleefully shoving their planned front pages aside for a chance to daub more shame on Barca late last night. As go with ‘thunder of Anfield’…

… while Marca found rare common ground with Sport by calling the match a ‘Historic Failure’.

Enough schadenfreude? The Liverpool Echo is a joyous publication this morning with front and back pages to make you wonder if there’s anything else other than Champions League reaction between the two covers.

Oh wait, there’s poor Andre Gomes down there, caught up in the celebrations in the interest of balance.

The Guardian can’t quite devote the entire paper to Liverpool’s heroics, but they take up a full quarter of the front page nonetheless.

And the Sun managed to squeeze the match in on the front page between some hard chortling about the lack of sleep their princes will be getting and a saucy British take on a tale that was doing the rounds two weeks ago.