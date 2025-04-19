'We were s**t' - West Ham's Fullkrug rants at team-mates after Southampton draw

WEST HAM UNITED striker Niclas Fullkrug launched a stinging criticism of his team mates after their Premier League draw with Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

West Ham, 16th in the table, took the lead at home to the relegated and managerless Saints shortly after half-time of today’s clash at the London Stadium, courtesy of Jarrod Bowen.

Bowen was replaced in the 87th minute by Evan Ferguson, with the on loan Irish striker once again restricted to a minimal role. Ferguson was on the pitch when West Ham conspired to through away victory, however, with Lesley Ugochukwu equalising in the third minute of stoppage time.

The point drags Southampton to 11 points, equalling the worst-ever season points tally, set by Derby County in 2007/08.

Speaking to Sky Sports afterwards, Fullkrug rounded on his team mates.

“It’s a mindset problem,” said Fullkrug after the game. “I’m very angry today. Not disappointed, just angry about what we did after the goal.

“It was difficult to bring the boys to push up. We didn’t push up anymore. We didn’t have the ability, or the motivation to push up again. I am very, very angry that we played like this. We had some minutes where we showed what we can do against an opponent at home. There were 25-30 minutes in the second half where we showed we can have very good possession, we can go in behind, and have the chances to score again.

“But the motivation? Sorry, we were shit. I’m very angry.

“It’s not the first time we score a goal and on the next goal kick we kick the ball long. We don’t try to play football anymore, we don’t push up anymore, we just sink. That’s not the way we want to play.

“Why can we play 65 minutes with possession, even if it’s not perfect, we try to create chances and score. Then we score a goal and after that half the team try to score again and the other half of the team just try to defend very deep. That’s not the way it works. We have to find a way to have togetherness, to have the idea what we want to do. The coach was very clear what he wants, but everyone has to do it.”

Asked if the manager Graham Potter and team mates shared his anger, Fullkrug replied, “you will have to ask them.”

Potter was unimpressed by his side’s performance.

“I can’t say we deserved much more, which is a reflection on how disappointed we are,” said Potter, who replaced Julen Lopetegui in January but has a worse points-per-game ratio than the much-maligned Spaniard.

“Credit to Southampton, but we didn’t do enough to win and in the end, we have to look at the reasons why.

“If you have to be the protagonists of the game, which I think West Ham are at home to Southampton we have to be that. We have to be able to control things and be able to attack and be able to be in control of the situation.”

With reporting by PA