Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 20 August, 2020
GAA still planning for 2020 championships and set to give funds to county boards

Counties were also asked to double down in their fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 20 Aug 2020, 7:09 PM
1 hour ago 5,480 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5181460
Croke Park may still host All-Ireland finals in 2020.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO


Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

THE GAA ARE set to ‘make centrally sourced borrowings’ available to county boards and their plans for the 2020 inter-county championships ‘remain under consideration’.

The recent increase in Covid-19 cases and the subsequent decision this week to stage all sporting fixtures behind closed doors, had raised doubts about the GAA’s fixture schedule for the rest of the year.

But this evening they revealed the main points from a virtual meeting held with GAA county chairpersons today and optimism remains that this year’s inter-county championship will be held.

In light of the challenges facing cash-strapped county boards with no gate receipts available from club games, the GAA are to provide them with a welcome financial injection at the earliest opportunity.

GAA President John Horan and Director-General Tom Ryan also urged all counties ‘to double down’ on their efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic with clubs asked to adhere to the guidelines issued by the association yesterday until further government advice is received.

And the GAA chiefs were also urged to find out from NPHET ‘the shortcomings in the wider sporting community that exist’.

john-horan GAA President John Horan Source: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

The statement in full is:

“At a virtual meeting of GAA county chairpersons today, hosted on-line by the Uachtarán and Ard Stiúrthóir, counties were asked to double down on efforts to help the Association to play its part in the ongoing fight against the Covid pandemic and in light of recent challenges nationally.

“Clubs are asked to adhere to the guidelines issued yesterday until such a time as further advice is made available from government.

“The Ard Stiúrthóir also informed county chairpersons of intentions to make centrally sourced borrowings available to county committees at the earliest opportunity to assist in the running of their activities before Government funding is made available.

“The GAA can also confirm that pending updated public health advice, and in light of an increased optimism and appetite for inter-county games, plans to stage championships in the coming months remain under consideration.

“The Uachtarán asked all players and members ahead of this weekend’s planned activity to adhere strictly to the government guidelines in the interest of public health, and efforts made up to this point are acknowledged.

tom-ryan GAA Director-General Tom Ryan Source: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

“The Ard Stiúrthóir and Uachtarán were also encouraged by county chairpersons to ascertain from NPHET the shortcomings in the wider sporting community that exist so that, if necessary, the GAA can review its arrangements and enable the Association to continue to play its part in the wider community effort to thwart the virus.

“The GAA looks forward to positive engagement with NPHET.”

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

