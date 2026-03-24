Four Munster hurling games on GAA+ as 2026 schedule revealed

THE GAA’S STREAMING service, GAA+, has announced details of their scheduling for the football and hurling championships, with 40 matches set to be covered, while the price of the season pass has been increased.

Four Munster SHC ties are included in the line-up, starting with the meeting of Waterford and Tipperary on Sunday, 26 April. Waterford v Cork will also be covered on the weekend of 9/10 May.

Two more games will be coming up on the weekend of 16/17 May with Waterford featuring for a third time in the GAA+ schedule when they take on Limerick. The clash between Tipperary and Clare will also available to watch on the streaming platform that weekend.

The Connacht SFC will kickstart the coverage on Saturday, 11 April as London host Mayo in Ruislip before Roscommon travel to New York on Sunday, 12 April.

The following weekend will see the Leinster SHC take centre stage as Offaly welcome Dublin and Galway meet Kilkenny on Saturday, 18 April.

Our Championship schedule for 2026 for viewers in 🇮🇪. We begin in London on April 11th, and finish in Croke Park 11 weekends and 40 games later..... pic.twitter.com/T7bNkXxT4z — GAA+ (@GAAPlusOfficial) March 24, 2026

Former Donegal forward Patrick McBrearty will be part of the match-day analysis team along with Armagh All-Ireland winner Stefan Campbell, Galway hurling legend David Burke, Clare’s Podge Collins and Waterford camogie star Niamh Rockett.

Paul Galvin and Shane McEntee join the midweek analysis team with four midweek shows to be made available for free on the GAA+ Youtube channel.

The price for the GAA+ season pass has increased this year from €79 to €95, while GAA members can receive a 10% discount via their Foireann account.

Matches are also available to buy individually for €15 or as a ‘3for2’ bundle for €30. All care-giving locations will again receive access free of charge via the HSE and Nursing Homes Ireland. A GAA club pass is priced at €150 and commercial premises pass at €300.

Last month, RTÉ announced €3 million payment from the sale of their 50% share in GAAGO which has been rebranded as GAA+.

Full GAA+ Championship Schedule

Sat 11 April

Connacht Football Quarter Final – London v Mayo

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Sun 12 April

Connacht Football Quarter Final – New York v Roscommon

Sat 18 April

Leinster Hurling Championship – Offaly v Dublin

Leinster Hurling Championship – Galway v Kilkenny

Sat 25 April

Connacht Football Semi Final – Sligo/Leitrim v Galway

Munster Football Semi Final – Clare v Kerry

Leinster Hurling Championship – Kilkenny v Wexford

Ulster Football Quarter Final – Fermanagh v Armagh/Tyrone

Sun 26 April

Munster Hurling Championship – Waterford v Tipperary

Ulster Football Quarter Final – Donegal v Down

Week 4 (2/3 May)

Ulster Football Championship Semi Final – Derry/Antrim v Monaghan/Cavan

Leinster Football Championship – 2 x semi-finals

Week 5 (9/10 May)

Munster Hurling Championship – Waterford v Cork

Leinster Hurling Championship – Kildare v Galway

Tailteann Cup – Game of the Week (Round 1)

Week 6 (16/17 May)

Munster Hurling Championship – Tipperary v Clare

Leinster Hurling Championship – Galway v Dublin

Munster Hurling Championship – Limerick v Waterford

Tailteann Cup – Game of the Week (Round 1)

Week 7 (23/24 May)

Munster / Leinster Hurling Championship – 1 x Round 5 game

All-Ireland Football Championship – 3 x Round 1 games

Tailteann Cup – Game of the Week (Round 2)

Week 8 (30/31 May)

All-Ireland Football Championship – 3 x Round 1 games

Week 9 (6/7 June)

Tailteann Cup – 2 x Round 3 games

Week 10 (13/14 June)

All-Ireland Football Championship – 3 x Round 2 games

Tailteann Cup – 2 x Quarter Finals

Week 11 (20/21 June)

All-Ireland Football Championship – 3 x Round 3 games

Week 12 (27 June)

All-Ireland Football Championship – 2 x Quarter Finals

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