This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 19 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

GAA sets limit of 40 people per team for 'behind closed doors' games

GAA suggests that one parent or guardian may attend juvenile games ‘where they consider it necessary for the welfare of their own child’.

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 19 Aug 2020, 5:00 PM
1 hour ago 10,805 Views 14 Comments
https://the42.ie/5180400
GAA: 'Seeking clarification' on behind closed doors games.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
GAA: 'Seeking clarification' on behind closed doors games.
GAA: 'Seeking clarification' on behind closed doors games.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE GAA HAS instructed clubs that no more than 40 persons per team should be allowed access to games which are to be played ‘behind closed doors’.

The guidelines issued to all clubs today follow yesterday’s government decision to prohibit spectators from attending all sporting events until 13 September.

The GAA subsequently asked acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn and the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) to release the evidence behind that decision.

“Following last night’s government announcement the GAA is seeking clarification on a number of issues relating to the organisation of Gaelic games and activities (26 Counties),” the Association said in an email co-signed by Director General Tom Ryan and President John Horan.

“As soon as we get clarity on these issues we will update our units. 

“In the meantime, as games must now be played “behind closed doors”, no more than 40 persons per team should be allowed access to games for the moment.

“This figure should include all players, management, coaches, ancillary backroom personnel and team officials. 

“The 80 team personnel (40 per team) is in addition to essential match day personnel such as Match officials (Referees, Linesmen, Umpires), Media and event officials (stewards etc).”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Similar guidelines were also sent by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association and by the Camogie Association to their respective clubs on Wednesday.

In relation to juvenile games, the GAA have advised that “while we await further clarification… we suggest that one parent or guardian may attend a game where they consider it necessary for the welfare of their own child.

“Cúl Camps and Team training should continue for the moment on the basis of no more than 15 people (including coaches) in a designated area of the field.

“As ever, the Association asks units and members do their utmost to protect public health and we are very grateful for all of your efforts in this regard.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie