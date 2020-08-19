GAA sets limit of 40 people per team for 'behind closed doors' games

THE GAA HAS instructed clubs that no more than 40 persons per team should be allowed access to games which are to be played ‘behind closed doors’.

The guidelines issued to all clubs today follow yesterday’s government decision to prohibit spectators from attending all sporting events until 13 September.

The GAA subsequently asked acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn and the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) to release the evidence behind that decision.

“Following last night’s government announcement the GAA is seeking clarification on a number of issues relating to the organisation of Gaelic games and activities (26 Counties),” the Association said in an email co-signed by Director General Tom Ryan and President John Horan.

“As soon as we get clarity on these issues we will update our units.

“In the meantime, as games must now be played “behind closed doors”, no more than 40 persons per team should be allowed access to games for the moment.

“This figure should include all players, management, coaches, ancillary backroom personnel and team officials.

“The 80 team personnel (40 per team) is in addition to essential match day personnel such as Match officials (Referees, Linesmen, Umpires), Media and event officials (stewards etc).”

Similar guidelines were also sent by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association and by the Camogie Association to their respective clubs on Wednesday.

In relation to juvenile games, the GAA have advised that “while we await further clarification… we suggest that one parent or guardian may attend a game where they consider it necessary for the welfare of their own child.

“Cúl Camps and Team training should continue for the moment on the basis of no more than 15 people (including coaches) in a designated area of the field.

“As ever, the Association asks units and members do their utmost to protect public health and we are very grateful for all of your efforts in this regard.”

