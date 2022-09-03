5 storylines to follow in this weekend's GAA club action

Compiled by Maurice Brosnan and Fintan O’Toole
1. Mayo finally kicks off
The Mayo senior football club championship begins this weekend with a notable pep back in the county’s step. The search for a new manager is finally at an end after it was confirmed Kevin McStay will take charge for a four-year term.
If the turnout in Ballina for the Division 1 and 3 finals last weekend is anything to go by, the appetite for meaningful action remains sky high. Three in a row chasing Knockmore take on Sunday with the game live on Mayo GAA TV.
Can Westport finally get over the line? A side that can call upon Lee Keegan, Fionn McDonagh and Eoghan McLaughlin are heavy favourites on Saturday against The Neale. There is a local derby between Ballintubber and last year’s intermediate champions Mayo Gaels.
Will anyone put their hand up for the big stage? “The big challenge will be the creation of a formidable bench and getting that number up to 22, 23, 24,” McStay told the Irish Times in his first interview. The auditions start now.
2. Knockout places in Cork
The last group games in the premier senior football championship on Sunday will see the contenders whittled down to seven in the race for the Andy Scannell Cup. Four club sides (St Finbarr’s, Carbery Rangers, Mallow and Nemo Rangers) are already through, along with divisional winners Carbery. A win or a draw for 2020 finalists Castlehaven and they’ll also be safely qualified.
The intrigue lies in Group B. Newly promoted Mallow are the surprise table-toppers. That leaves 2021 semi-finalists Douglas, 2021 quarter-finalists Valley Rovers and 2020 quarter-finalists Ballincollig in the mix, with just one coveted spot up for grabs between them.
3. The city quartet in Waterford
There are local rivalries and then there is the scenario facing this weekend’s senior hurling semi-finalists in Waterford.
Walsh Park hosts the double-header on Sunday afternoon with three of the participating clubs based a stone’s throw from the stadium – Roanmore, Mount Sion and De La Salle. The latter pair are in opposition to each other in the second game, Roanmore play in the first encounter against Ballygunner, a short drive away from Waterford GAA HQ.
The presence of All-Ireland kingpins Ballygunner is the dominant theme. They are chasing nine-in-a-row in Waterford this year and are unbeaten in 46 senior championship games in their domain.
None of their neighbours need reminding about that level of control that has been exerted. Roanmore were swatted aside by 20 points in last year’s county final, De La Salle lost the 2017 and 2019 deciders.
Mount Sion were defeated in the semi-final stage by only two points last year, an agonising near miss. The city quartet will not lack motivation with final spots on offer.
4. Dublin heats up
Parnell Park will play host to an intriguing doubleheader on Sunday as the Dublin senior football championship prepares for the final round of group games. Live on TG4, Kilmacud Crokes take on Templeogue Synge Street. Both teams are without a loss so far.
Last week Galway star Shane Walsh had his transfer to Kilmacud Crokes confirmed and he is line for a debut. Should he play, he will link up with All-Star Paul Mannion who has returned after spending a summer in Boston.
Their opposition features inter-county quality as well with Niall Scully and Lorcan O’Dell set to feature.
After that, 2020 county champions Ballymun Kickhams face Cuala. Ballymun will be looking to bounce back after suffering a 4-10 to 2-11 defeat against Ballyboden St Enda’s last time out.
On Saturday, the double header at Parnell Park sees Castleknock face Round Towers Lusk and Na Fianna take on Skerries Harps. Both games are live on DubsTV YouTube.
5. Tipperary giant to fall
The Tipperary county senior hurling draw pitted three heavyweights together in Group 2 as Borris-Ileigh, Thurles Sarsfields and Drom-Inch were paired with Templederry Kenyons. On Sunday, top of the table Drom & Inch, currently on four points, face Borris-Ileigh who are on two. Thurles Sarsfields face winless Templederry in the other tie.
It means the 2019 county champions face a fight to reach the knock-out stage. Borris-Ileigh need a big win over their neighbours. Last time out, they overcame Templederry by six. Brendan Maher’s remarkable free-taking ability saw the three-time All-Star hit 0-16, 14 from placed balls.
Drom & Inch put up 5-51 combined in their first two games with Seamus Callanan responsible for 1-17 of that. Sunday promises to be a shoot-out.
