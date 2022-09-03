5 storylines to follow in this weekend's GAA club action

Compiled by Maurice Brosnan and Fintan O’Toole

1. Mayo finally kicks off

The Mayo senior football club championship begins this weekend with a notable pep back in the county’s step. The search for a new manager is finally at an end after it was confirmed Kevin McStay will take charge for a four-year term.

If the turnout in Ballina for the Division 1 and 3 finals last weekend is anything to go by, the appetite for meaningful action remains sky high. Three in a row chasing Knockmore take on Sunday with the game live on Mayo GAA TV.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Can Westport finally get over the line? A side that can call upon Lee Keegan, Fionn McDonagh and Eoghan McLaughlin are heavy favourites on Saturday against The Neale. There is a local derby between Ballintubber and last year’s intermediate champions Mayo Gaels.

Will anyone put their hand up for the big stage? “The big challenge will be the creation of a formidable bench and getting that number up to 22, 23, 24,” McStay told the Irish Times in his first interview. The auditions start now.

2. Knockout places in Cork

The last group games in the premier senior football championship on Sunday will see the contenders whittled down to seven in the race for the Andy Scannell Cup. Four club sides (St Finbarr’s, Carbery Rangers, Mallow and Nemo Rangers) are already through, along with divisional winners Carbery. A win or a draw for 2020 finalists Castlehaven and they’ll also be safely qualified.

The intrigue lies in Group B. Newly promoted Mallow are the surprise table-toppers. That leaves 2021 semi-finalists Douglas, 2021 quarter-finalists Valley Rovers and 2020 quarter-finalists Ballincollig in the mix, with just one coveted spot up for grabs between them.

3. The city quartet in Waterford