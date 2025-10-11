6 key storylines to watch out for in this GAA club weekend

1. Saturday night lights in Galway

A new departure for Galway football tonight with the club semi-final double-header staged under the Pearse Stadium floodlights. The Salthill venue received the upgrade earlier this year with the Galway county team defeating Armagh under lights in their January league opener.

Now the club game is illuminated with a shift away from Tuam Stadium, the spiritual home of Galway football. The last four clashes bring together a quartet of powerhouses. First up it’s Moycullen, bidding to reach a fourth successive final, against a Tuam Stars who last contested the decider in 2019 and are still in the midst of the agonising wait since 1994 for their last title.

Then three-in-a-row chasing Corofin take on Salthill-Knocknacarra, last finalists in 2022 and champions in 2012. When the teams met at stage last year, Corofin ran out emphatic victors by nine points.

Galway SFC semi-finals – Saturday

Maigh Cuilinn v Tuam Stars, Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 5.45pm.

Corofin v Salthill-Knocknacarra, Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 7.30pm.

*****

2. Another go in Mayo with emerging Crossmolina catching the eye

A second attempt at senior football semi-final weekend in Mayo. Storm Amy shelved plans to stage these fixtures last weekend, instead both have been rescheduled for Saturday showdowns.

Three of the sides have carved up the last five titles between them. Ballina have a shot at three-in-a-row this season, Westport made their breakthrough in 2022, while Knockmore stitched together successive titles in 2020 and 2021.

The novelty is supplied by the presence of Crossmolina. All-Ireland intermediate champions in January, their club enjoyed a golden title spell from 1995-2006 when they won six Mayo, three Connacht and one All-Ireland. Conor Loftus and Jordan Flynn supply established class, while Kobe McDonald is to the fore of a wave of emerging talent.

Mayo SFC semi-final – Saturday

Crossmolina v Westport, Charlestown, 4pm.

*****

3. A senior double bid in Clare

A memorable week for the Éire Óg Ennis club could be elevated all the more on Sunday afternoon. Their hurlers finally smashed through the barrier to grasp the Canon Hamilton trophy for the first time in 35 years last weekend. Now their footballers attempt to complete a dream double.

The football wing have claimed three of the last four titles in the county. They now take on a St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield team that they defeated 4-12 to 0-14 in the group stage in August. For the group who have been juggling dual duties, like key hurling defenders Ciaran Russell and Aaron Fitzgerald, a second senior title win would be cherished.

Clare SFC final – Sunday

Éire Óg Ennis v St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield, Zimmor Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 3.30pm.

*****

4. A novel quarter-final in Kerry

Football followers from the Dingle peninsula will head en masse on Sunday towards Tralee. Last weekend’s quarter-final draw pits together Dingle against West Kerry, comprised of their four football neighbours in An Ghaeltacht, Annascaul, Castlegregory, and Lispole.

Dingle, back in action after a five-week break, impressed last Sunday as they posted 2-19 on the board and defeated Na Gaeil by nine points. Tom O’Sullivan’s return was a welcome boost as he scored 1-2, while Paul Geaney kicked 0-5. West Kerry, buoyed by the presence of An Ghaeltacht’s county intermediate winning stars, recorded their first victory in this championship in six years when they saw off South Kerry last month.

It’s already been a notable week for Dingle GAA with their announcement their new community facility will be named Áras Mhíchíl Uí Mhuircheartaigh, after the legendary GAA commentator.

Kerry SFC quarter-final – Sunday

West Kerry v Dingle, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 3.30pm.

*****

5. Gaoth Dobhair chase Donegal silverware

Gaoth Dobhair’s brilliant campaign in 2018 yielded glories on the Donegal and Ulster senior stages, but they have been frustrated in their attempts since to land another county championship. They were luckless in 2019 when they lost the final after two replays and were also defeated in the 2023 decider.

Gaoth Dobhair, who can call on Daire Ó Bhaoill and Odhran Mac Niallais. face a sizeable obstacle in their path in Naomh Conaill, the team that defeated them in the 2019 and 2023 finals. The Glenties side have won four of the last six championships and have been a dominant force.

Donegal SFC final – Sunday

Gaoth Dobhair v Naomh Conaill, O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny, 3.30pm.

*****

6. Shefflin and Hogan chase spots in the Kilkenny decider

Last month’s announcement of the Kilkenny U20 hurling management team for next year generated intrigue given hurling prominence of those involved. Henry Shefflin as manager and Brian Hogan as coach, gives significant profile to that underage setup but before they combine to plot the path forward there, they have local matters to tend to.

First up for Sunday’s senior semi-final double-header is Hogan’s O’Loughlin Gaels team, aiming to reach a third successive final, taking on Mullinavat. Then later it’s Shefflin’s Ballyhale Shamrocks, fresh from dethroning Thomastown, meeting Dicksboro.

Kilkenny SHC semi-finals – Sunday