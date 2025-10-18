6 key storylines to watch out for in this GAA club weekend

1. Elder hurling statesmen key in Cork

Midleton and Sarsfields don’t lack emerging youthful talent, the fact that the two clubs contested the recent top-level minor final in Cork, to complement their participation in tomorrow’s senior showpiece, is proof of their efficient production lines.

Yet the roles of the elder statesmen in both squads will be vital tomorrow. The plot lines are contrasting. When Midleton defeated Sarsfields in the final twelve years ago by 2-15 to 2-13, Conor Lehane (2-10) and Luke O’Farrell (0-3) dazzled in the scoring stakes. They struck 0-15 between them in the semi-final win over Blackrock a fortnight ago, but O’Farrell was forced off injured after coming on and Lehane, who hit the last-gasp match winner, has since been ruled out with an Achilles injury.

Huge blows for Midleton, particularly against a Sarsfields side still boosted by the presence of their three veterans in corner-back Conor O’Sullivan, wing-back Craig Leahy, and midfielder Daniel Kearney. The trio all started in the 2008 senior final success and are chasing a sixth medal tomorrow, O’Sullivan and Kearney both starting for the 10th time in a senior final.

Cork senior hurling final – Sunday

Midleton v Sarsfields, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.15pm – RTÉ 2

*****

2. Can Na Fianna make Dublin football breakthrough?

The start of two pivotal weekends for Na Fianna senior sides. The footballers are in county final action tonight, their hurling counterparts, the reigning All-Ireland kingpins, will face their decider next Sunday. To achieve the first part of the double requires a breakthrough. Na Fianna haven’t claimed the Dublin senior football crown since 2001.

They’ve already made progress this season, the significance of their semi-final win elevated by the fact that they beat a Kilmacud Crokes side who had knocked them out of the championship three times since 2021, including a one-point final defeat in 2022.

After conquering Kilmacud at last, the trick now is to ensure that is converted into silverware at the final hurdle.

Advertisement

Na Fianna's Conor McHugh. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

“You have to quickly dust yourself down, learn from it and move on,” remarked dual star Conor McHugh recently.

“There’s no point beating Crokes in a semi-final if you can’t go on and do it in the final then.”

Dublin senior football final – Saturday

Ballyboden St Enda’s v Na Fianna, Parnell Park, 8pm – TG4.

*****

3. Opportunity knocks in Derry and Down

Last weekend saw a series of seismic exits across the Ulster club football landscape. The reigning provincial champions Errigal Ciarán lost the Tyrone semi-final to Trillick last Sunday evening. In Armagh, the beaten semi-finalists were Crossmaglen Rangers and Clann Éireann, who have carved up the last four counties between them.

Derry’s beaten semi-finalists were Glen and Slaughtneil, All-Ireland club regulars in recent times. Reigning Antrim champions Cargin lost their county final, Cavan 2022 and 2023 winners Gowna were stunned in their decider.

It all creates a picture where opportunity knocks on the Ulster stage this year with the Derry and Down finals in store this weekend. Defending champions Newbridge play 2019 victors Magherafelt in Derry, while in Down it’s seven-in-a-row chasing Kilcoo going up against a Carryduff team aiming to create history. Who can push forward onto the Ulster stage?

Derry senior football final – Sunday

O’Donovan Rossa Magherafelt v Sean O’Leary Newbridge, Celtic Park, 3.30pm.

Down senior football final – Sunday

Carryduff v Kilcoo, Páirc Esler, Newry, 3.30pm.

Newbridge players celebrate their win in last year's Derry senior final. John McVitty / INPHO John McVitty / INPHO / INPHO

*****

4. Hurling stars on Waterford football scene

Autumn and winter club tales by Waterford hurlers generally tend to be produced in Ballygunner colours. Yet tonight the focus is on football matters for their sister outfit Gaultier with a county senior semi-final on the agenda. Dessie Hutchinson and Patrick Fitzgerald are the recognisable figures in the forward line.

They struck 0-2 apiece in last weekend’s quarter-final victory over Roanmore, while county hurler Mark Fitzgerald, who plays for Passage at club level on that stage, lines out at midfield. Now comes the semi-final test. Gaultier haven’t reached the Waterford senior decider since 1996 and have lost a quartet of semi-finals since 2020. Can their Deise hurling stars inspire them to victory against The Nire?

Waterford senior football semi-final – Saturday

The Nire v Gaultier, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 7pm.

*****

5. Naas dominance in Kildare

The Naas hurlers delivered their part of the double bid in Kildare last Sunday, clinching a seventh senior final success on the bounce. Next up it’s the football side who are hoping to complete five-in-a-row when they front up against Athy on Sunday.

In the semi-final, Naas took on a Celbridge team that they had squeezed past by respective margins of one and two points in the last pair of finals. In that sense they issue a statement of intent in the recent semi-final, taking down Celbridge by 10 points with their heralded trio of Alex Beirne, Paddy McDermott and Darragh Kirwan supplying a combined 1-12.

After losing a group tie against Sarsfields earlier this year, Naas have bounced back in a formidable fashion. 2020 champions Athy have the sizeable task of stopping them, yet they possess their own leading lights in Kevin Feely, David Hyland, and Niall Kelly.

Kildare senior football final – Sunday

Athy v Naas, Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbridge, 3.30pm.

*****

Related Reads Dublin, Offaly, and Cork county finals televised live in packed weekend of action Finals in Leitrim and Fermanagh coloured by absence and presence of Jones brothers

6. Limerick round two for Na Piarsaigh and Doon

Doon’s rise to the summit of Limerick hurling was one of the most heartwarming tales of the club game in 2024. They had been serial competitors over the previous decade but unable to land the major prize until everything clicked for them last October. They only had a point to spare over Na Piarsaigh in a tense showdown, the pair renew acquaintances on Sunday.

Doon’s Darragh O'Donovan celebrates last year's Limerick county final win. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Na Piarsaigh won’t lack motivation given the nature of that loss twelve months ago, they are trying to land a ninth title in 15 seasons, evidence of their relentlessness. There’s a glamour to a tie that pits All-Ireland winners like English (x2), O’Donovan, Ryan and Murphy on one side, against Dowling, Casey (x2), O’Donoghue, Downes, Dempsey, Boylan and Breen on the other.

It will be a revealing encounter for the Munster club picture as well with the winners hosting Ballygunner on 2 November.

Limerick senior hurling final – Sunday

Doon v Na Piarsaigh, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 3.30pm.

*****