Club finals: Madden the emotional winners in Armagh, Monaghan's Scotstown go three-in-a-row

Armagh SFC final

Madden 0-20 0-09 Cullyhanna

Roscommon SFC final

Pádraig Pearses 1-15 1-15 St Brigid’s

Monaghan SFC final

Scotstown 0-22 0-17 Inniskeen

Louth SFC final

Naomh Máirtín 1-18 1-11 Newtown Blues

Westmeath SFC final

The Downs 4-12 1-15 Coralstown-Kinnegad

Offaly SFC final

Tullamore 0-19 1-12 Ferbane

Sligo SFC final

Shamrock Gaels 2-11 0-8 Coolera-Strandhill

Wexford SHC final

St Martin’s 2-14 to 0-16 Rathnure

IT WAS A day for heavyweight county final contests all across the country but while Madden and Cullyhanna aren’t traditionally big names on the club scene outside of the Orchard County, Madden’s 0-20 to 0-9 win in this afternoon’s Armagh SFC final was as emotional a scene as would have been seen anywhere across Ireland.

The club made the news when Patrick Grimley died in a fatal road accident two years ago and this afternoon his cousin Conor shot eight points and his brother Niall was hugely influential at midfield in what was a dominant display all over the field from the first-time winners.

Darragh McMullen weighed in with 0-3 as he produced a man-of-the-match performance that saw him cover every inch of the Athletic Grounds, but while they led by six at half-time, Cullyhanna had made comebacks their trademark in their own trailblazing run through the championship. In every knockout game they played they were at least that much behind at half-time while their comeback in the semi-final against Crossmaglen, having trailed by nine with ten minutes remaining, was the stuff of folklore.

They never had the chance here however as while they started off well with points from Ross McQuillan, Shea Hoey and Aidan Nugent, Madden kept the pressure on and were home and hosed by the time Nugent picked up a late red card.

By the yardstick of quality, the Roscommon final between 2023 Connacht champions St. Brigid’s and 2021 provincial winners Pádraig Pearses looked like one of the games of the day, and sure enough the standard of football was through the roof in Dr. Hyde Park.

They’ll have to go back there next Saturday after the sides finished level, 1-15 apiece.

St. Brigid’s played with a strong breeze in the first half and burst out of the traps with two-pointers from Eddie Nolan and Ruaidhrí Fallon to lead by 0-8 to 0-1 inside the first quarter, but Pearses got a hold of the game from there and were arguably the happier team at the break, 0-12 to 0-6 behind.

They were certainly happier when Paul McGrath was black-carded for an incident after they half-time whistle and Pearses capitalised on their extra man to kick the first three scores of the second half, two of them orange flags from Conor Ryan and Declan Kenny.

A superb Robbie Dolan goal kept Brigid’s in front but Pearses rallied again towards the end, taking the lead through an Adam McGreal goal and Ronan Daly’s two-pointer.

Brigid’s showed incredible composure and class to equalise in the fourth minute of stoppage time, Brian Stack crowning his towering performance when he got out to win Shane Cunnane’s laser-like pass and then forced the ball over from close range.

It finished level after the hour in Monaghan too, but there was extra-time in St. Tiernach’s Park and Scotstown came with a big final 20 minutes to complete their three-in-a-row by 0-22 to 0-17 against Inniskeen.

Inniskeen were chasing a first title in 77 years but they were taking on a Scotstown side who were able to spring Conor McCarthy and Ryan O’Toole for their first action of the year and they made a massive impact, with McCarthy kicking 0-3 and winning some crucial frees.

Brothers Seán and Conor Jones combined with Andrew Woods to lead the scoring charge for Inniskeen, who came from four down at the break to force overtime at 0-15 each. Seán Jones hit a two in the first half over extra-time but otherwise they struggled to keep pace with a Scotstown side that will be perceived as one of the front runners in Ulster.

The old adage of “he who wields the knife never wears the crown” rang true in Louth where Naomh Máirtín beat Newtown Blues by 1-18 to 1-11. The Blues were the pre-match favourites after taking out front runners and champions St. Mary’s of Ardee in the quarter-final, but Sam Mulroy’s first-half penalty put them on the back foot and the county star went on to shoot 1-4 for the winners.

Conor Moore goaled for Newtown midway through the second half but Tom Gray, Jack Murphy and team captain Eoghan Callaghan kicked the points to wrap up a comprehensive win.

The Downs, who reached a Leinster final in 2022 but hadn’t won a Westmeath title since then, regained the Flanagan Cup this afternoon thanks to a 4-12 to 1-15 win over Coralstown-Kinnegad.

Kevin O’Sullivan got the first goal as the wind-assisted Downs moved nine clear, but Callum Cruise’s penalty left it finely poised at half-time with just six points to find for Jack Cooney’s Coralstown-Kinnegad team.

Dean Egerton, Ian Martin and Jonathan Lynam all netted in the second half however to see the Downs home.

They will now meet Tullamore in a Leinster quarter-final on Sunday November 16th, after Tullamore recorded yet another win over Ferbane in what was the third Offaly final in a row between these two rivals. The county town team won by two points in 2023 and a single point last year, but arguably this 0-19 to 1-12 win was even closer.

Tullamore looked set fair for victory as they led by 0-12 to 0-9 with a strong wind at their backs midway through the second half, only for Ferbane to dig deep and hit the next three points.

Darragh Flynn’s goal with four minutes remaining looked like it might end Ferbane’s run of heartbreak, but instead Harry Plunkett kicked three two-pointers in the closing minutes to confirm Tullamore’s 31st county title.

On the Atlantic Coast, both Shamrock Gaels and Coolera-Strandhill struggled with the crossfield wind for the first half of their Sligo SFC replay today, with the scoreboard reading 0-2 each at the interval.

Niall Murphy’s penalty miss and Ciarán Kenny’s tackle to deny Keelan Cawley a goal chance in that first half proved crucial as Shamrock Gaels took over after half-time. Leo Doherty’s red card was a huge blow to the Connacht champions and they were out of gas when Shane Deignan scored two late goals in a 2-11 to 0-8 win for Shamrock Gaels.

St. Martin's Jack O’Connor celebrates after the game. Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO / INPHO

Meanwhile in the Wexford SHC final, St. Martin’s went back-to-back with a 2-14 to 0-16 win over Rathnure.

Rathnure turned around trailing by 0-9 to 0-8 after playing with a strong breeze but played some of their best hurling in the third quarter, taking the lead despite conceding a goal to Mikey Coleman.

The final quarter was all about St. Martin’s however as Diarmuid O’Leary and Jack O’Connor (two) gave them a lead and Barry O’Connor fired in a second goal, allowing them to concede two late points to Jack Redmond and still prevail.