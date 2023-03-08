Kilmacud and Glen make up 13 players in club football team of the year

ALL-IRELAND FINALISTS KILMACUD Crokes and Glen have seen their respective seasons honoured with a combined 13 players in the AIB Club Football Team of the Year.

Champions Kilmacud have seven players in the 15, with Glen making up a further six. Kerins O’Rahilly’s midfielder David Moran and Moycullen forward Seán Kelly, provincial winners with their respective clubs in Munster and Connacht, are the only two players to make the team who didn’t play in January’s All-Ireland decider.

Two of the three AIB Club Footballer of the Year nominees hail from Dublin’s Kilmacud, with attackers Shane Cunningham and Dara Mullin both shortlisted alongside Glen defender Ryan Dougan.

Both the Team of the Year and the Footballer of the Year nominees were chosen by a panel of GAA correspondents from across

print and digital media. The winner of the individual award will be announced alongside its hurling equivalent at an award ceremony this Friday.

AIB Club Football Team of the Year 2023

1. Conor Ferris (Kilmacud Crokes)’

2. Michael Warnock (Watty Graham’s Glen), 3. Ryan Dougan (Watty Graham’s Glen), 4. Dan O’Brien (Kilmacud Crokes);

5. Andrew McGowan (Kilmacud Crokes), 6. Rory O’Carroll (Kilmacud Crokes), 7. Ethan Doherty (Watty Graham’s Glen);

8. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahilly’s), 9. Emmett Bradley (Watty Graham’s Glen);

10. Jack Doherty (Watty Graham’s Glen), 11. Shane Cunningham (Kilmacud Crokes), 12. Seán Kelly (Moycullen);

13. Dara Mullin (Kilmacud Crokes), 14. Danny Tallon (Watty Graham’s Glen) 15. Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes)

AIB Club Footballer of the Year Nominees

1. Ryan Dougan (Watty Graham’s Glen)

2. Shane Cunningham (Kilmacud Crokes)

3. Dara Mullin (Kilmacud Crokes)

