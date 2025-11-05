More Stories
TJ Reid and Henry Shefflin after the recent Kilkenny senior final. James Lawlor/INPHO
FreeDates For Diary

Leinster hurling and Ulster football games live on TV in this weekend's GAA club action

Games in store from all four provinces this weekend.
6.16am, 5 Nov 2025

THE MEETING OF the Tyrone and Down champions takes centre stage on RTÉ in Saturday’s club football billing.

Loughmacrory face Kilcoo in the Ulster senior football quarter-final, which will be covered live from Omagh.

There’s also Ulster action on TG4 on Sunday, Armagh’s Madden facing Derry’s Newbridge, with the first game on GAA BEO a Leinster senior hurling showdown as Kilkenny kingpins Ballyhale Shamrocks taking on Offaly champions Kilcormac-Killoughey.

Aside from the televised games, there are other Ulster football and Leinster hurling quarter-finals this weekend, along with football action in Connacht and Munster.

In camogie there are Munster senior club  semi-finals on Saturday, while in ladies football there are Connacht and Leinster deciders on Sunday.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

loughmacrory-team-celebrate The Loughmacrory team celebrate their Ulster final success. John McVitty / INPHO John McVitty / INPHO / INPHO

*****

Saturday 8 November

Connacht senior football quarter-final

  • Ballina Stephenites (Mayo) v North London Shamrocks (London), Connacht GAA Centre, 6.30pm.

Tipperary senior football final

  • Clonmel Commercials v Kilsheelan-Kilcash, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 3pm.

Ulster senior football club quarter-finals

  • Kingscourt Stars (Cavan) v Erne Gaels Belleek (Fermanagh), Kingspan Breffni, 5.30pm
  • Loughmacrory (Tyrone) v Kilcoo (Down), O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 7.15pm – RTÉ 2.

Munster senior camogie club semi-finals

  • St Finbarr’s (Cork) v Newcastle West (Limerick), St Finbarr’s GAA, 1pm.
  • De La Salle (Waterford) v Thurles Sarsfields (Tipperary), De La Salle GAA, 1pm.

*****

Sunday 9 November

 

Connacht senior football quarter-final

  • Shamrock Gaels (Sligo) v Moycullen (Galway), Kilcoyne Park, Tubbercurry, 1.30pm.

Limerick senior football final

  • Mungret St Paul’s v Newcastle West, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 3.30pm.

Leinster senior club hurling quarter-finals

  • Mount Leinster Rangers (Carlow) v Naas (Kildare), Netwatch Cullen Park, 1.30pm.
  • Clough-Ballacolla (Laois) v Castletown Geoghegan (Westmeath), Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 1.30pm.
  • Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) v Kilcormac-Killoughey (Offaly), UPMC Nowlan Park, 1.45pm – TG4.
  • St Martin’s (Wexford) v Na Fianna (Dublin), Chadwicks Wexford Park, 3pm.

Munster senior football quarter-final

  • Éire Óg Ennis (Clare) v Rathgormack (Waterford), Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 1.30pm

Ulster senior football quarter-finals

  • Scotstown (Monaghan) v Naomh Conaill (Donegal), St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, 1.30pm.
  • Madden (Armagh) v Sean O’Leary Newbridge (Derry), BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 3.30pm – TG4.

Related Reads
'These guys are serial winners' - Ballygunner's Munster dominance over Limerick teams continues
Ballygunner finish strong to progress in Munster hurling test against Na Piarsaigh

Connacht senior ladies football final

  • Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway) v St Brigid’s (Roscommon), O’Rourke Park, Castlerea, 1pm.

Leinster senior ladies football final

  • Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) v Tinahely (Wicklow), Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm.
Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie