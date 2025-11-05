Leinster hurling and Ulster football games live on TV in this weekend's GAA club action

THE MEETING OF the Tyrone and Down champions takes centre stage on RTÉ in Saturday’s club football billing.

Loughmacrory face Kilcoo in the Ulster senior football quarter-final, which will be covered live from Omagh.

There’s also Ulster action on TG4 on Sunday, Armagh’s Madden facing Derry’s Newbridge, with the first game on GAA BEO a Leinster senior hurling showdown as Kilkenny kingpins Ballyhale Shamrocks taking on Offaly champions Kilcormac-Killoughey.

Aside from the televised games, there are other Ulster football and Leinster hurling quarter-finals this weekend, along with football action in Connacht and Munster.

In camogie there are Munster senior club semi-finals on Saturday, while in ladies football there are Connacht and Leinster deciders on Sunday.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Saturday 8 November

Connacht senior football quarter-final

Ballina Stephenites (Mayo) v North London Shamrocks (London), Connacht GAA Centre, 6.30pm.

Tipperary senior football final

Clonmel Commercials v Kilsheelan-Kilcash, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 3pm.

Ulster senior football club quarter-finals

Kingscourt Stars (Cavan) v Erne Gaels Belleek (Fermanagh), Kingspan Breffni, 5.30pm

Loughmacrory (Tyrone) v Kilcoo (Down), O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 7.15pm – RTÉ 2.

Munster senior camogie club semi-finals

St Finbarr’s (Cork) v Newcastle West (Limerick), St Finbarr’s GAA, 1pm.

De La Salle (Waterford) v Thurles Sarsfields (Tipperary), De La Salle GAA, 1pm.

Sunday 9 November

Connacht senior football quarter-final

Shamrock Gaels (Sligo) v Moycullen (Galway), Kilcoyne Park, Tubbercurry, 1.30pm.

Limerick senior football final

Mungret St Paul’s v Newcastle West, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 3.30pm.

Leinster senior club hurling quarter-finals

Mount Leinster Rangers (Carlow) v Naas (Kildare), Netwatch Cullen Park, 1.30pm.

Clough-Ballacolla (Laois) v Castletown Geoghegan (Westmeath), Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 1.30pm.

Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) v Kilcormac-Killoughey (Offaly), UPMC Nowlan Park, 1.45pm – TG4.

St Martin’s (Wexford) v Na Fianna (Dublin), Chadwicks Wexford Park, 3pm.

Munster senior football quarter-final

Éire Óg Ennis (Clare) v Rathgormack (Waterford), Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 1.30pm

Ulster senior football quarter-finals

Scotstown (Monaghan) v Naomh Conaill (Donegal), St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, 1.30pm.

Madden (Armagh) v Sean O’Leary Newbridge (Derry), BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 3.30pm – TG4.

Connacht senior ladies football final

Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway) v St Brigid’s (Roscommon), O’Rourke Park, Castlerea, 1pm.

Leinster senior ladies football final