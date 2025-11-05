THE MEETING OF the Tyrone and Down champions takes centre stage on RTÉ in Saturday’s club football billing.
Loughmacrory face Kilcoo in the Ulster senior football quarter-final, which will be covered live from Omagh.
There’s also Ulster action on TG4 on Sunday, Armagh’s Madden facing Derry’s Newbridge, with the first game on GAA BEO a Leinster senior hurling showdown as Kilkenny kingpins Ballyhale Shamrocks taking on Offaly champions Kilcormac-Killoughey.
Aside from the televised games, there are other Ulster football and Leinster hurling quarter-finals this weekend, along with football action in Connacht and Munster.
In camogie there are Munster senior club semi-finals on Saturday, while in ladies football there are Connacht and Leinster deciders on Sunday.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store:
The Loughmacrory team celebrate their Ulster final success. John McVitty / INPHO
John McVitty / INPHO / INPHO
Saturday 8 November
Connacht senior football quarter-final
Ballina Stephenites (Mayo) v North London Shamrocks (London), Connacht GAA Centre, 6.30pm.
Tipperary senior football final
Clonmel Commercials v Kilsheelan-Kilcash, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 3pm.
Leinster hurling and Ulster football games live on TV in this weekend's GAA club action
Here’s the full list of what’s in store:
Saturday 8 November
Connacht senior football quarter-final
Tipperary senior football final
Ulster senior football club quarter-finals
Munster senior camogie club semi-finals
*****
Sunday 9 November
Connacht senior football quarter-final
Limerick senior football final
Leinster senior club hurling quarter-finals
Munster senior football quarter-final
Ulster senior football quarter-finals
Connacht senior ladies football final
Leinster senior ladies football final
