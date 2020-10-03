BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 3 October 2020
Crosserlough end 48-year wait for Cavan title after replay while Athy triumph with late goal

There was plenty of action across the country in the GAA club championships.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 3 Oct 2020, 8:11 PM
34 minutes ago 1,037 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5222710
Crosserlough joint captains Mark Stuart and Pierce Smith lift the trophy as their team-mates rejoice.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Crosserlough joint captains Mark Stuart and Pierce Smith lift the trophy as their team-mates rejoice.
Crosserlough joint captains Mark Stuart and Pierce Smith lift the trophy as their team-mates rejoice.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

CROSSERLOUGH HAVE ENDED a 48-year wait to become Cavan SFC champions while Athy have triumphed in Kildare on another busy day of GAA club action.

Crosserlough came away from their replay battle against Kingscourt with a five-point win, after their pulsating decider last week ended in a draw.

Patrick Lynch helped himself to 0-5 on the way to victory while man-of-the-match James Smith chipped in with three points.

The eventual champions made a bright start, building up a 0-6 0-2 lead heading into the first water break.

Kingscourt responded to leave just two points between the sides at half-time, with Cian Shekleton and Padraig Faulkner both popping up with scores.

Crosserlough extended their advantage to five points in the second half, and while Kingscourt continued to try and bring themselves back into contention, Crosserlough refused to be denied their first Cavan senior crown in 48 years.

Athy clinched their first senior county title since 2011 following a narrow win over a Moorefield side who were contesting their fifth Kildare final in-a-row.

A goal from substitute Danny O’Keefe proved to be the decisive score for the victors, while Moorefield finished the decider with 14 men after Cian O’Connor was dismissed with two yellow cards.

After leading by three points at half-time, Moorefield rallied through scores from Adam Tyrrell, Niall Hurley Lynch and Eanna O’Connor, who finished with a tally of 0-5.

the-athy-team-celebrate The Athy team celebrate their victory in the Kildare SFC final. Source: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

The sides were deadlocked at 0-8 apiece heading into the last water break in the second half, but O’Keeffe’s goal ultimately settled the tie after 54 minutes to see Athy become Kildare champions for a seventh time.

Elsewhere, reigning senior All-Ireland camogie club champions Sarsfields retained their Galway title after defeating Ardrahan in the county final.

Sarsfields were leading by 1-7 to 1-0 at half-time, and managed to hold off a second-half comeback from the challengers to remain county champions.

In Ladies football, Connacht holders Kilkerrin/Clonberne of Galway will defend their provincial title against Sligo’s St Nathy’s after both sides won their respective semi-finals today.

Kilkerrin/Clonberne got the better of their Mayo rivals — and six-time All-Ireland winners — Carnacon, while St Nathy’s overcame Roscommon champions Kilbride.

Leinster

Kildare SFC Final

Moorefield 0-12 Athy 1-11

Laois SFC quarter-final

Ballyfin 0-11 The Heath 0-9

Ulster 

Cavan SFC Final Replay

Kingscourt 0-8 Crosserlough 0-13

Donegal SHC Final

St Eunan’s 2-13 Setanta 2-19

Connacht LGFA senior semi-final

Carnacon [Mayo] 2-6 Kilkerrin/Clonberne [Galway] 2-19

Kilbride [Roscommon] 1-6 St Nathy’s [Sligo] 1-10

Camogie

Galway senior camogie final

Sarsfields 1-10 Ardrahan 1-7

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

